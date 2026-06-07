Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madhoo initially mocked Ranveer Singh's acting and bold fashion.

His defiance of norms gradually earned her respect and admiration.

A special awards night gesture solidified her admiration for him.

Now a fan, Madhoo hopes to collaborate with Ranveer Singh.

Bollywood actress Madhoo, best known for her memorable roles in films like Roja and Phool Aur Kaante, has opened up about something quite unexpected: she used to be one of the people who mocked Ranveer Singh. Yes, the very same Ranveer Singh who is now considered one of the biggest stars in Hindi cinema. In a candid and refreshingly honest interview with Hindi Rush, Madhoo admitted that when Ranveer first stepped into the industry, she was not particularly impressed with him and even poked fun at his famously bold fashion choices. But somewhere along the way, her opinion did a complete 180, and today, she counts herself among his biggest fans.

From Criticism To Admiration

Madhoo did not hold back when she spoke about her initial reaction to Ranveer. "Initially, I didn't understand the hype surrounding Ranveer. I thought he was just an okay actor, but later my perspective completely changed. After seeing his work, my thinking changed," she said.

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She also talked about how she had taken a dig at his clothing in the past. Ranveer, after all, is no stranger to turning heads with his wardrobe, whether it was yellow pants or a skirt. Madhoo pointed out that while people laughed and made memes, Ranveer simply did not care. He kept doing what felt right to him and never tried to fit into a mould that others expected of him. "When people laugh at us, we change ourselves. We try to be like everyone else. Ranveer never wanted to be like everyone else. Today, he is considered a style icon and one of the best actors. Today, the people who once laughed at him are his biggest fans, including me," she said.

Special Moment That Changed Everything

Beyond his work on screen, there was one particular moment that truly won Madhoo over. She recalled an awards night where Ranveer Singh sang a song for her on stage, a gesture that clearly left a lasting impression. "Once someone tastes stardom, that feeling never completely goes away, even if their importance in the eyes of the world diminishes with time. That memorable evening, when Ranveer Singh did something special to make me feel special, he became an even bigger superstar in my eyes," she said. She also added that she is very keen to collaborate with him in the future.

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On the work front, Madhoo was last seen in the 2025 mythological drama Kannappa and will next appear in Manoj Bajpayee's historical drama Governor: The Silent Savior, which is set to release in theatres on June 12, 2026. As for Ranveer Singh, he has been in the headlines recently over his exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, which led to a temporary ban by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). The ban was later lifted after Ranveer sent a legal notice. He currently has several big projects in the pipeline, including Pralaya, Chandragupta, and Ashwatthama.