Ram Charan Says PM Modi Had One Question For Him During Their Delhi Meeting

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The film 'Peddi' explores identity through sports.

Ram Charan was in Delhi on Thursday to promote his upcoming film Peddi, and during the event, he opened up about a conversation he had with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that had left fans curious ever since.

The actor shared that when he met PM Modi in the capital, the Prime Minister did not just exchange pleasantries but actually wanted to know more about the film. According to Ram Charan, PM Modi asked him directly what Peddi was about, and the actor took the opportunity to explain how the film speaks to a changing, more empowered India rooted in its villages and local culture. It turned into a meaningful exchange between the two, with PM Modi even sharing a story of his own that connected deeply with what the film stands for.

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Ram Charan To PM Modi On Peddi

Ram Charan recalled the moment at the promotional event. "The last time I met our Honourable Prime Minister Modi ji in Delhi, he asked me what Peddi was about. I told him it is about an evolved India and empowering our villages," he said. In response, PM Modi shared an anecdote from West Bengal, about a footballer from a small village who represented India decades ago, and how today more than 85 people from that same village play football.

Ram Charan also spoke about the kind of stories that are coming out of South Indian cinema right now. "The films we are making in the South today are deeply rooted in our culture and soil. They are not city-based, but set in villages and towns. Our archery team in India has many tribal players because they naturally possess that talent. It is beautiful when such talent from villages gets recognised," he said.

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Meeting That Started It All

The meeting between Ram Charan and PM Modi had taken place last year. The actor had visited New Delhi along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela to personally thank PM Modi for supporting the launch of the Archery Premier League, an initiative led by Anil Kamineni. Ram Charan later shared pictures from the meeting on his social media handles, expressing gratitude for the Prime Minister's encouragement toward the sport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

About Peddi

Peddi is a sports drama directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana. The film follows a man's journey of finding his identity through sport. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The cast includes Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu and Jagapathi Babu. Ram Charan will be seen playing cricket, wrestling and running in the film. Peddi is set to release in theatres on June 4.