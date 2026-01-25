Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Casting Directors Wouldn't Even Answer My Calls': Rakul Preet Opens Up On Being An Outsider In Bollywood

‘Casting Directors Wouldn’t Even Answer My Calls’: Rakul Preet Opens Up On Being An Outsider In Bollywood

At ABP India@2047 Youth Conclave, Rakul Preet Singh speaks candidly about her outsider journey in Bollywood, early struggles, fitness philosophy, nepotism debate, OTT releases, and upcoming films.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 03:31 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rakul Preet Singh has carved a steady place for herself in Bollywood, but the journey was far from effortless. Speaking at the ABP India@2047 Youth Conclave, the actor offered an honest look into the realities of being an outsider in the film industry, sharing how patience, persistence, and self-belief shaped her path, even when opportunities were slow to come by.

ALSO READ: Aman Gupta And Anupam Mittal Clash On Shark Tank India 5; Sparks Fly Over Twin App Deal

‘Getting Opportunities Takes Time’

During the session titled ‘The Outsider: The X Factor’, Rakul addressed questions around struggle and survival in Bollywood without industry connections. She explained that while outsiders do get opportunities, the wait is often longer.

Reflecting on her early years, Rakul said that entering the industry without a background in films meant spending considerable time simply introducing herself to people. She noted that it often took years just to reach directors and producers, and there were times when casting directors would not even respond to her calls. According to her, the initial phase is particularly challenging because thousands of aspirants are trying to break into acting every year.

She emphasised that newcomers should not live under the illusion that success will come with the first audition. Hard work and mental preparedness, she said, are essential, adding that talent does eventually get recognised.

Rakul Preet Singh On Nepotism Debate

Addressing the topic of nepotism, Rakul chose a balanced stance. She said she usually avoids engaging deeply in the debate, as every individual’s journey in the industry is different. However, she acknowledged that if she were in a position to help her own children in the future, she would do whatever she could, calling it a common practice across generational professions in India.

She also pointed out that many of today’s biggest stars come from non-film backgrounds, proving that outsiders can and do succeed.

Her Take On Fitness And Inner Happiness

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul also spoke about fitness and emotional well-being, explaining that true beauty does not come from appearances alone. According to her, happiness from within reflects naturally on one’s face. She talked about how mindset, outlook on life, and the ability to handle pressure play a significant role in overall personality, along with the love actors receive from audiences.

Views On OTT Releases And Theatre Windows

Sharing her thoughts on the OTT-versus-theatre debate, Rakul referenced an interview by Aamir Khan and agreed that releasing films on streaming platforms too soon impacts the theatrical experience. She expressed her belief that movies should ideally arrive on OTT platforms at least six months after their theatrical release.

Diet, Dream Co-stars, And Upcoming Films

Talking about her diet, Rakul said she prefers simple, home-cooked food, including rice, dal, vegetables, non-vegetarian dishes, and traditional grains like jowar, ragi, bajra, kuttu, and buckwheat.

When asked about actors she would like to work with, she named Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan. On the work front, Rakul confirmed her upcoming appearance in Pati Patni Aur Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana. She also hinted at another project but said she could not reveal details yet.

Published at : 25 Jan 2026 03:26 PM (IST)
Bollywood News Rakul Preet Singh ABP India 2047 Youth Conclave
