Aman Gupta And Anupam Mittal Clash On Shark Tank India 5; Sparks Fly Over Twin App Deal

Shark Tank India 5 heats up as Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal clash over Twin app investment. Get the latest updates on their rivalry, pitches, and founder deals.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 25 Jan 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
The latest season of Shark Tank India 5 has been no stranger to drama, especially with the on-screen rivalry between Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal. From questioning each other’s achievements to exchanging pointed remarks about professional credentials, the tension between the two Sharks reached a new high during the Twin app pitch in a recent episode.

What Is Twin?

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

Twin is an innovative AI-powered app that allows users to create virtual avatars and try on outfits digitally from their existing wardrobe. Founded by Gurugram-based entrepreneur Aseem Khanduja, the app was launched in June 2025 under his startup Unstudio, which he established in 2023.

Aseem, a chemical engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, has spent the past eight years working in AI. Before Unstudio, he founded Strive, offering live, interactive, cohort-based courses, with Anupam Mittal as one of the early investors. However, Aseem later exited due to differences in vision.

Seeking an investment of ₹60 lakh for 1% equity, valuing the company at ₹60 crore, Aseem pitched Twin to the Sharks. Aman Gupta was immediately impressed, exclaiming, “Damn neat, good stuff. Outstanding.” Kanika Tekriwal added, “It’s a great thought, especially from a woman’s perspective.”

The Negotiation Heat Up

While Kunal Bahl and Mohit Yadav expressed concerns about scalability, noting the need for numerous brand tie-ups, Aseem revealed that contracts with 25 Indian brands were already signed. Aman was quick to make an offer: “I like your app, aap ke andar kuch dum hai. You are a crazy founder, and I love that, so I offer you ₹60 lakh for 3%.”

Anupam countered with ₹68 lakh for 2%, emphasising his expertise and experience in the space. Kanika matched his offer, stating she invests in products she would personally use. After a brief valuation debate, Anupam increased his bid to ₹80 lakh for 2%, which Aman and Kanika matched.

Aman Takes A Playful Dig

When Anupam highlighted his massive 5 million-user database, Aman shot back, teasingly saying, “Shaadi ka database thodi chahiye hai, lehenge thodi bikenge iss par.". The founder ultimately chose Aman’s offer, praising him while leaving a disappointed Anupam wondering about his potential support.

Another Clash On The Show

The drama continued with Emomee, an educational and emotional intelligence toy brand. Founders Varun Duggirala and Pooja Jauhar showcased their kids’ brand, emphasising a 3S model,  Screen, Stage, Shop. Multiple Sharks made offers, leading to another heated exchange between Aman and Anupam.

Aman quipped about Anupam’s track record: “Why then some of your companies close down?” to which Anupam fired back, “Bhai teri toh naukri nahi bachi yaar.” Namita interrupted, trying to calm the situation, but Aman refused a joint Sharks deal. The founders eventually closed the deal with Aman and Namita at ₹2 crore for 4% equity at a ₹50 crore valuation.

Shark Tank India 5 continues to be as much about business strategy as it is about on-screen drama. The ongoing rivalry between Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal keeps viewers engaged, adding an entertaining layer to the entrepreneurial insights the show offers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Twin app?

Twin is an AI-powered app that lets users create virtual avatars and try on clothes from their wardrobe digitally. It was founded by Aseem Khanduja.

What investment was Twin seeking on Shark Tank India 5?

Twin was seeking an investment of ₹60 lakh for 1% equity, valuing the company at ₹60 crore. The founder ultimately accepted a deal from Aman Gupta.

What was the rivalry between Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal about?

Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal had an on-screen rivalry throughout Shark Tank India 5, exchanging pointed remarks about their achievements and professional credentials.

What is Emomee?

Emomee is an educational and emotional intelligence toy brand that uses a 3S model: Screen, Stage, Shop. The founders closed a deal with Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Jan 2026 02:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Mittal Aman Gupta Shark Tank India 5
