Rahul Roy Spotted With Heavy Bag On Mumbai Streets, Fans Struggle To Recognise ‘Aashiqui’ Star

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Roy seen in Mumbai with changed appearance, long hair.

Actor carried backpack and luggage while walking casually.

Viral video sparked mixed reactions and comments from fans.

Roy debuted in 1990 hit film 'Aashiqui'.

Rahul Roy, who became a household name with his debut film Aashiqui, is once again in the spotlight after a recent video of him surfaced on social media. The actor was spotted in Mumbai’s Versova area, and the clip has quickly gone viral online.

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Casual Appearance In Versova

In the video, Rahul Roy is seen in a very simple and casual look. He was carrying a backpack along with some heavy luggage while walking on the street. He wore a cream-coloured T-shirt paired with denim jeans. However, what surprised many fans was his changed appearance, which made him hard to recognise at first glance.

His long hair especially caught attention and became the main talking point among social media users. The video has been widely shared, with fans reacting to his new look in different ways.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Mixed Reactions From Users

As the video went viral, users flooded the comment section with reactions. One user asked, “But what is he doing on the road and what’s in his bag?” Another wrote, “I couldn’t recognise him for a second.”

Some users were surprised by his transformation, with one commenting, “Even I don’t have such long hair.” Another joked, “This is what happens to Aashiqs in the end.” The clip continues to circulate widely, drawing curiosity from viewers.

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From Overnight Fame To Now

Rahul Roy made his Bollywood debut in 1990 with the superhit film Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film also starred Anu Aggarwal and turned Rahul into an overnight star.

After his debut success, he appeared in films like Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi, Pyaar Ka Saaya, and Junoon. Over the years, he continued working in films and television projects, though with fewer mainstream appearances.

Last Film Appearance

Rahul Roy was last seen in the 2023 film Agra, a psychological drama directed by Kanu Behl. The film featured Mohit Agarwal and Priyanka Bose in important roles.