Rahul Roy has resurfaced in the spotlight due to a recent video of him that went viral on social media, showing him in Mumbai's Versova area.
Rahul Roy Spotted With Heavy Bag On Mumbai Streets, Fans Struggle To Recognise ‘Aashiqui’ Star
Rahul Roy’s latest viral video from Mumbai’s Versova shocks fans as the Aashiqui star appears unrecognisable. His casual look and transformation spark mixed reactions online.
- Rahul Roy seen in Mumbai with changed appearance, long hair.
- Actor carried backpack and luggage while walking casually.
- Viral video sparked mixed reactions and comments from fans.
- Roy debuted in 1990 hit film 'Aashiqui'.
Rahul Roy, who became a household name with his debut film Aashiqui, is once again in the spotlight after a recent video of him surfaced on social media. The actor was spotted in Mumbai’s Versova area, and the clip has quickly gone viral online.
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Casual Appearance In Versova
In the video, Rahul Roy is seen in a very simple and casual look. He was carrying a backpack along with some heavy luggage while walking on the street. He wore a cream-coloured T-shirt paired with denim jeans. However, what surprised many fans was his changed appearance, which made him hard to recognise at first glance.
His long hair especially caught attention and became the main talking point among social media users. The video has been widely shared, with fans reacting to his new look in different ways.
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Mixed Reactions From Users
As the video went viral, users flooded the comment section with reactions. One user asked, “But what is he doing on the road and what’s in his bag?” Another wrote, “I couldn’t recognise him for a second.”
Some users were surprised by his transformation, with one commenting, “Even I don’t have such long hair.” Another joked, “This is what happens to Aashiqs in the end.” The clip continues to circulate widely, drawing curiosity from viewers.
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From Overnight Fame To Now
Rahul Roy made his Bollywood debut in 1990 with the superhit film Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt. The film also starred Anu Aggarwal and turned Rahul into an overnight star.
After his debut success, he appeared in films like Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare, Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayi, Pyaar Ka Saaya, and Junoon. Over the years, he continued working in films and television projects, though with fewer mainstream appearances.
Last Film Appearance
Rahul Roy was last seen in the 2023 film Agra, a psychological drama directed by Kanu Behl. The film featured Mohit Agarwal and Priyanka Bose in important roles.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Rahul Roy been in the spotlight recently?
What was Rahul Roy's appearance in the viral video?
Rahul Roy was seen in a casual look with a backpack and luggage, wearing a cream t-shirt and denim jeans. His long hair was particularly noted by fans.
How did social media users react to Rahul Roy's viral video?
Reactions were mixed. Some users expressed surprise at his changed appearance and length of hair, while others wondered about his activities and the contents of his bag.
When did Rahul Roy make his Bollywood debut and what was his most famous film?
Rahul Roy made his Bollywood debut in 1990 with the superhit film 'Aashiqui', which turned him into an overnight star.
In which film was Rahul Roy last seen?
Rahul Roy was last seen in the 2023 psychological drama film titled 'Agra'.