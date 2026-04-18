Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPati Patni Aur Woh Do First Poster Out: Film To Release On THIS Date

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do First Poster Out: Film To Release On THIS Date

Ayushmann Khurrana unveiled the first-look poster of ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh Do’, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh. The quirky visual introduces Prajapati Pandey amid chaos.

By : ANI | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)

Ayushmann Khurrana has unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', introducing a chaotic and comedic world featuring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh alongside him. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026.

Khurrana shared the poster on Instagram, offering audiences a glimpse into the film's quirky narrative and visual tone.
The first-look poster presents Ayushmann Khurrana in a khaki uniform, visibly flustered as he appears tangled in a golden net or rope.
A large leopard sits calmly beside him, creating a striking contrast with his panicked expression.

Khurrana captioned the Instagram post, "Shikari khud hogaya shikaar! Ab Jaal mein phas gaye humare PRAJAPATI PANDEY. Ho jao #PatiPatniAurWohDo ke liye taiyaar! In cinemas 15th May 2026!"
The announcement highlights the ensemble cast featuring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, positioning Ayushmann's character Prajapati Pandey at the centre of the unfolding chaos and comedic entanglement.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the update, writing, "Welcome to the world of #PrajapatiPandey... The first look of #PatiPatniAurWohDo, starring #AyushmannKhuranna, #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi, and RakulPreetSingh, has been unveiled. Directed by MudassarAziz, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas on 15 May 2026. Produced by BhushanKumar, RenuRaviChopra, and Krishan Kumar, with JunoChopra as the creative producer. A ZeeStudios worldwide release."

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and BR Studios. Juno Chopra serves as creative producer, with Zee Studios presenting the worldwide release. 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 18 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taran Adarsh T-Series Mudassar Aziz Rakul Preet Singh Zee Studios Sara Ali Khan Ayushmann Khurrana Wamiqa Gabbi Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Prajapati Pandey
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do First Poster Out: Film To Release On THIS Date
Pati Patni Aur Woh Do First Poster Out: Film To Release On THIS Date
Entertainment
Athiya Shetty’s Sweet Birthday Post for KL Rahul Goes Viral
Athiya Shetty’s Sweet Birthday Post for KL Rahul Goes Viral
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda Teams Up With Shouryuv; Eric Durst Joins As VFX Director
Vijay Deverakonda Teams Up With Shouryuv; Eric Durst Joins As VFX Director
Entertainment
Scorpions Call Off India Tour Due To Health Issues; Full Refunds Announced
Scorpions Call Off India Tour Due To Health Issues; Full Refunds Announced
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Opposition Pushes for Immediate Implementation, Government Disagrees
Breaking News: Modi Calls Women’s Reservation Bill Blockage a “Serious Mistake”
Political Flash: Priyanka Gandhi to Counter NDA “Anti-Women” Narrative in Press Briefing
Political Update: Priyanka Gandhi Rejects “Anti-Women” Tag, Backs Immediate Implementation
Breaking News: CCSC Meeting Led by PM Modi on West Asia Crisis Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | A Fragile Recovery: The Rupee’s Illusion Of Strength In A Volatile World
Opinion
Embed widget