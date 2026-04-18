Pati Patni Aur Woh Do First Poster Out: Film To Release On THIS Date

Ayushmann Khurrana has unveiled the first-look poster of his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do', introducing a chaotic and comedic world featuring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh alongside him. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 15, 2026.

Khurrana shared the poster on Instagram, offering audiences a glimpse into the film's quirky narrative and visual tone.

The first-look poster presents Ayushmann Khurrana in a khaki uniform, visibly flustered as he appears tangled in a golden net or rope.

A large leopard sits calmly beside him, creating a striking contrast with his panicked expression.

Khurrana captioned the Instagram post, "Shikari khud hogaya shikaar! Ab Jaal mein phas gaye humare PRAJAPATI PANDEY. Ho jao #PatiPatniAurWohDo ke liye taiyaar! In cinemas 15th May 2026!"

The announcement highlights the ensemble cast featuring Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh, positioning Ayushmann's character Prajapati Pandey at the centre of the unfolding chaos and comedic entanglement.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the update, writing, "Welcome to the world of #PrajapatiPandey... The first look of #PatiPatniAurWohDo, starring #AyushmannKhuranna, #SaraAliKhan, #WamiqaGabbi, and RakulPreetSingh, has been unveiled. Directed by MudassarAziz, the film is slated to arrive in cinemas on 15 May 2026. Produced by BhushanKumar, RenuRaviChopra, and Krishan Kumar, with JunoChopra as the creative producer. A ZeeStudios worldwide release."

The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar under T-Series and BR Studios. Juno Chopra serves as creative producer, with Zee Studios presenting the worldwide release.