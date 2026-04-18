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HomeEntertainmentAthiya Shetty’s Sweet Birthday Post for KL Rahul Goes Viral

Athiya Shetty’s Sweet Birthday Post for KL Rahul Goes Viral

On KL Rahul’s birthday, Athiya Shetty shared a heartfelt note,calling him 'my person' as she celebrated their journey together

By : IANS | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Athiya Shetty celebrated husband KL Rahul's 34th birthday.
  • She shared photos showcasing their relationship journey.
  • The couple welcomed daughter Evaarah last year.
  • They revealed their daughter's name on Rahul's birthday.

On his 34th birthday on Saturday, actress Athiya Shetty penned a mushy note for her cricketer husband KL Rahul, whom she tagged as “my person” and said that she loves him “so much.”

Athiya took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of pictures of their journey, starting from marriage to parenthood, and even some memorable moments like getting inked together.

“Happy birthday my person, love you so much,” Athiya wrote as the caption.

Rahul and Athiya first crossed paths in January 2019 through a mutual friend, and they immediately hit it off. Over the years, their bond grew stronger, leading to a relationship that flourished.

After dating for several years, the couple tied the knot in 2023. Their wedding took place at Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala.

They welcomed their daughter last year and named her Evaarah, which means “Gift of God”.

Athiya and Rahul in a collaborative post on Instagram revealed the name of their daughter. They also shared a beautiful picture of the cricketer holding the baby while Athiya looked at her lovingly.

“Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah ~ Gift of God.”

The two revealed the name of their daughter on Rahul's 33rd birthday on Friday. The couple took to their Instagram story section and shared that their daughter has been named Evaarah, V.R. (Evaarah Vipula Rahul)."

The post further read: "Evaarah, meaning Gift of God. Vipula, in honour of her great nani and protector. Rahul, her papa."

Athiya is known for films such as “Hero” and “Mubarakan”. She was last seen in “Motichoor Chaknachoor”, directed by debutante Debamitra Biswal.

The film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar.

It follows the story of a 36-year-old man, Pushpinder Tyagi, working abroad in Dubai, trying to find a wife back home in Bhopal meets his much younger neighbor, Anita "Ani" Awasthi, who wants to marry someone settled abroad.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Athiya Shetty's husband?

Athiya Shetty is married to cricketer KL Rahul. They tied the knot in 2023.

How did Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul meet?

They met in January 2019 through a mutual friend and instantly connected. Their relationship grew over the years.

When did Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul get married?

The couple tied the knot in 2023 at Athiya's father Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.

Published at : 18 Apr 2026 03:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Athiya Shetty Kl Rahul Birthday KL Rahul
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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