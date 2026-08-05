Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom R Madhavan denied Dhurandhar film promotes political agenda.

Actor addressed 'Sanghi' label for supporting national achievements.

His support stems from personal values, backing elected leaders.

R Madhavan has addressed the criticism surrounding Dhurandhar while talking to Galatta Plus. He responded to allegations that it promotes a political agenda. During the interview, Madhavan also opened up about frequently being labelled a 'Sanghi' because of his social media posts and his public support for India's achievements. The actor maintained that his views stem from personal values rather than political affiliations and explained why he believes in standing by democratically elected leaders.

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Madhavan Rejects 'Political Propaganda' Claims Around Dhurandhar

As conversations around Dhurandhar continue online, Madhavan has firmly dismissed suggestions that the film carries a political agenda. According to the actor, the story stays faithful to the real-life personalities it portrays rather than attempting to promote any ideology.

He stressed that depicting historical figures accurately should not be mistaken for political messaging. Adding that a character's personal beliefs are simply part of presenting an authentic narrative, he said, "I don't understand why people are calling it propaganda. Whatever is shown in the film is based on what Nambi sir said in real life. If G.D. Naidu was an atheist, I can't avoid portraying that. It is true to the character. That doesn't mean I don't have faith in God."

'They Call Me Sanghi,' Says Madhavan

Speaking about the reactions he often receives online, Madhavan acknowledged that some people describe him as a 'Sanghi' and accuse him of supporting the Indian government.

Making it clear that he sees these opinions as personal interpretations rather than something that defines him, the actor said, "They say Dhurandhar is political propaganda. They call me a Sanghi, saying I'm pro-Indian government. Everyone has their own opinion."

The actor said he has never used his platform to target any political party or leader and instead highlights actions he believes deserve appreciation.

“I have never shared anything against any party or its leaders. If someone has done something good, I have amplified that. When a person has been elected to be a Chief Minister or Prime Minister, I think it’s my duty to support them. I read the comments, but it does not affect my decision-making. If someone is making me feel bad about that, then I want to question their intent,” added the actor.

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'My Country Comes First'

Elaborating on his outlook, Madhavan said patriotism has been a guiding principle in his life since childhood.

He said, "Since I was a child, I have been taught that my country comes first. If someone has been democratically elected as our Prime Minister or Chief Minister, I believe it is my duty to support them. If a sportsperson wins and brings pride to our country, I feel it is right to post about it and celebrate it. If somebody makes me feel bad for doing that, I genuinely want to understand what they are trying to say."

The actor also questioned why expressions of national pride are sometimes met with criticism. Referring to India's achievements in space exploration, he said he finds it difficult to understand negative reactions to such milestones.

"If people can even make negative comments when someone from our country goes to space or reaches the Moon, then I have to ask who they really are. I don't understand why I shouldn't proudly show that I am an Indian. I have never accepted such a condition."