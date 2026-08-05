Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Debuting in 1992, she formed iconic pair with Shah Rukh.

Kajol, one of Bollywood's most celebrated actresses, turns 52 today. With a career spanning over three decades, she has delivered some of Hindi cinema's most iconic films and continues to remain one of the industry's most respected performers. Although she was born into a family of filmmakers, acting was never part of her original plans. However, destiny had other ideas. As the actress celebrates her birthday, here's a look at some fascinating and lesser-known moments from her life and journey to stardom.

Kajol Wasn't Interested In Doing Films

Born on August 5, 1974, in Mumbai, Kajol is the daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. Although her parents separated early in their marriage, they never officially divorced. Kajol was largely raised by her maternal grandmother, with whom she shared a close bond.

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One of the most memorable incidents from her childhood took place while she was studying at St Joseph's Convent boarding school in Panchgani. During Class 11, when her grandmother fell ill, Kajol desperately wanted to visit her. After being denied permission to leave the school, she attempted to run away with a friend. However, the pair were caught at the bus stop before they could make their journey home.

Despite growing up in a film family, Kajol had no ambitions of becoming an actress. It was her mother, Tanuja, who encouraged her to enter the industry and even persuaded her to take part in a photoshoot. Renowned photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha later introduced her to director Rahul Rawail, who cast her in Bekhudi (1992), marking the beginning of her acting career.

Kajol And Karan Johar's Friendship

Kajol's friendship with filmmaker Karan Johar goes back to their teenage years. The two first met at a party before either had entered the film industry. In a story Karan himself has often recalled, Kajol laughed at his outfit, leaving the young Karan in tears. Years later, the two would go on to become among Bollywood's closest friends and collaborators.

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Kajol-SRK's First Meeting

Her first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, however, was far from memorable. The pair met on the sets of Baazigar (1993), their first film together. Recalling the incident in an interview, Kajol revealed that she initially found Shah Rukh unfriendly because he was sitting quietly, reading his script. She even remarked to her make-up artist that the actor looked "so grumpy". Little did she know that the duo would go on to become one of Hindi cinema's most iconic on-screen pairs.

From Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Dilwale, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan created cinematic magic together. Over the years, Kajol has continued to reinvent herself with diverse roles, proving why she remains one of Bollywood's most enduring and admired stars.