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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesJyothika Reveals She Once Earned Three Times More Than Suriya, Says Money Never Affected Their Marriage

Jyothika Reveals She Once Earned Three Times More Than Suriya, Says Money Never Affected Their Marriage

Jyothika revealed she once earned three times more than Suriya. Calling him a 'green flag' husband, she said love, respect and equality - not money - are the real foundation of their marriage.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • They share responsibilities, fostering a strong, mutually respectful partnership.

South cinema's beloved couple, Suriya and Jyothika, continue to set relationship goals nearly two decades after their marriage. In a recent interview, Jyothika opened up about their journey together, sharing how their relationship has always been built on mutual respect rather than financial success. The actress also made a candid revelation about how their earnings have changed over the years, while explaining why she believes Suriya is a true "green flag" partner.

Jyothika Opens Up About Their Changing Earnings

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Jyothika revealed that when she and Suriya began their careers, she earned nearly three times more than him. However, she said the situation has completely changed over time.

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"When we both entered the industry, I earned about three times more than Suriya. Today, I earn nearly 30 times less than him," she said, leaving the actor smiling during the conversation.

Despite the dramatic shift in their incomes, Jyothika stressed that money has never affected their marriage. According to her, a strong relationship is built on love, respect and understanding rather than financial status.

Why Jyothika Calls Suriya A 'Green Flag' Husband

Praising her husband, Jyothika described Suriya as a "green flag" partner who believes in equality at home. She said a healthy relationship begins with understanding a woman's choices and respecting her individuality.

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"If I don't want to cook, that's perfectly fine. At home, we're equals, and that comes from who he is as a person," she said. Jyothika added that Suriya often joins her in the kitchen and that they enjoy doing everything together, whether it's raising their children, working on films or spending time on holidays.

The couple first shared screen space in Poovellam Kettuppar (1999) and went on to star together in films including Uyirile Kalanthathu, Kaakha Kaakha, Perazhagan, Mayavi and Sillunu Oru Kaadhal. They married in 2006 and are parents to two children.

After taking a break from acting to focus on her family, Jyothika made her comeback with 36 Vayadhinile in 2015. She was last seen in System alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Ashutosh Gowariker, which premiered on Prime Video on May 22, 2026. Meanwhile, Suriya is currently celebrating the success of his latest film, Karuppu.

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Suriya and Jyothika get married?

Suriya and Jyothika got married in 2006. They are parents to two children.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 05 Aug 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
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Suriya Jyothika
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