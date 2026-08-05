Pradeep Rawat's Last Rites Today: Time, Venue And Funeral Details Of The 'Ghajini' Villain

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor remembered for Ghajini, Lagaan, Mahabharat roles.

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, widely recognised for his memorable performances in Ghajini, Lagaan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74 after a battle with cancer. The veteran actor's final rites will be performed in Mumbai on Wednesday, August 5, as the film industry and his admirers come together to pay their last respects.

Final Journey To Begin From Goregaon Residence

According to information received by ABP News, Pradeep Rawat's mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at Imperial Heights in Goregaon West, Mumbai, from 2 pm to 4 pm, allowing friends, colleagues and fans to pay their respects.

Following this, his body will be taken to the Oshiwara Crematorium in Jogeshwari West at around 4 pm, where the last rites will be performed. Family members, close friends and members of the film fraternity are expected to attend the funeral and bid the veteran actor a heartfelt farewell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashpal Sharma (@iyashpalsharma)

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Rawat had successfully recovered from cancer four years ago. However, the illness returned around six weeks ago, leading to his hospitalisation. Confirming the news of his demise, his manager Siddharth Tiwari said the actor passed away on Tuesday evening between 6 pm and 6:30 pm after his health deteriorated. He revealed that Rawat's platelet count had dropped sharply during treatment, from which he could not recover.

Pradeep Rawat is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their 18-year-old son, Vikramaditya.

Film Industry Pays Tribute To A Versatile Performer

Tributes poured in from across the entertainment industry following the actor's demise. Actor Yashpal Sharma was among the first to express his grief, remembering Rawat as the unforgettable villain from Ghajini and Deva from Lagaan. He also shared details of the actor's funeral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pradeep Rawat (@i_pradeeprawat)

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Actor Sonu Sood also paid tribute by sharing a black-and-white photograph of Rawat on Instagram, writing, "Rest in peace, Pradeep Rawat Bhai. You will always be missed."

Pradeep Rawat began his acting career on television and became a household name in 1988 with his portrayal of Ashwatthama in BR Chopra's iconic Mahabharat. The role remains one of the most celebrated performances in the landmark television series.

He later built a successful career across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and several other Indian film industries, earning acclaim for portraying intense and powerful antagonists. His portrayal of Ghajini Dharmatma in the original Tamil Ghajini and its Hindi remake starring Aamir Khan cemented his reputation as one of Indian cinema's most memorable screen villains.

Rawat also displayed remarkable versatility with his performance as Deva, the fiery Sikh fast bowler in Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan, proving his ability to shine beyond villainous roles. Over a career spanning decades, he delivered memorable performances in films including Sarfarosh, Lagaan, Ghajini and numerous South Indian blockbusters, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Indian cinema.