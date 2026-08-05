Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Nikita Rawal criticized Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.

She demanded Kapoor apologize for his past beef statement.

Rawal deemed Kapoor unsuitable and criticized the film's makers.

Her remarks reignited debate, polarizing social media opinions.

Actress Nikita Rawal has shared her opinions on the ongoing discussion surrounding Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. During a recent appearance on the Bollywood Mascot podcast, Rawal questioned the casting choice and argued that portraying a figure revered by millions carries responsibilities that extend beyond performance. Her remarks have reignited debate online, with opinions split over whether an actor's past public statements should influence their suitability for such a role.

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Nikita Rawal Says Lord Ram's Role Demands Greater Responsibility

During the podcast, Rawal said Lord Ram is far more than a mythological character, describing him as a symbol of faith and values for millions of devotees. According to her, actors portraying such culturally significant figures should remain mindful of the emotions attached to the role.

Referring to Ranbir Kapoor's years-old public statement about being fond of beef, she said the actor should publicly address the issue before portraying Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram.

She said, "Agar isse kisi ki bhawanao ko thes pahuchi, especially jab aap ek aisa character kar rahe ho aur aapko log maante hain, toh mujhe nahi lagta ki isme koi problem honi chahiye ki aap logon ke saamne aakar apni galti ka ehsaas karo, ya excuse do, ya explain karo ki ye kis liye kaha gaya tha."

She further added, "Ye ek achca kadam ho sakta hai logon ka trust badhane ke liye. Woh ye keg de ki ye galti se ho gaya."

'Usko Maafi Maangi Hi Padegi'

When asked again about the issue during the same conversation, Rawal maintained that Ranbir Kapoor should publicly apologise.

She said, "Usko maafi maangni hi padegi. Ye uski personal life ka sawaal nahi hai, ye logon ki shraddha ka sawaal hai."

The actress also called for a boycott of Ranbir Kapoor, stating that if he apologised to those whose religious sentiments had been hurt by his earlier remark, people would forgive him.

Nikita Rawal Criticises Casting And Film's Makers

Rawal also questioned whether Ranbir Kapoor was the right choice to portray Lord Ram.

She said, "Ye character Ranbir Kapoor ke liye bilkul nahi hai."

She further said, "Aise ghatiya insaan aur characterless insaan jo beef khata ho, ye publicly bola hai. Iss tarah ke insaan Shri Ram ke charitra ko samajh paenge?"

The actress also criticised the makers of Ramayana, saying, "Inke makers ko mai kya hi bolu? Woh saare business kar rahe hain, unko sirf paison se matlab hai."

Questioning the lack of wider public criticism, she added, "Kaha gaye sare Sanatani? sare sangathan wale? Koi awaaz kyu nahi utha raha? Ek beef khane wala ghatiya insaan na Ram ke character ko samajh sakta hai aur na hi theek tareeke se portray kar sakta hai."

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Social Media Remains Divided

Rawal's remarks have triggered another round of discussion across social media platforms. While some users have supported her views and agreed that public figures should clarify past statements before taking on culturally significant roles, others believe an actor's personal choices or earlier remarks should not determine their suitability for a film role.

The renewed debate comes as anticipation continues to build for Ramayana: Part 1, one of the most awaited Indian films. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman, with its trailer already generating widespread attention.