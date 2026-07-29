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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesPunjabi Star Jass Manak Gets Engaged To Komal Tanwar; Who Is She?

Punjabi Star Jass Manak Gets Engaged To Komal Tanwar; Who Is She?

Jass Manak announced his engagement to Komal Tanwar with romantic photos on Instagram. The heartwarming post went viral, as fans flooded the comments with love and congratulations for the couple.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 29 Jul 2026 08:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Komal Tanwar is a fashion designer, generally private.

Jass Manak has delighted fans by announcing his engagement to long-time partner Komal Tanwar. The singer shared a series of intimate photographs from the special occasion on social media, offering fans a glimpse into the couple's celebrations. The engagement pictures have quickly gone viral, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding the comments section with congratulatory messages and best wishes for the couple.

Jass Manak Gets Engaged To Komal Tanwar

The photographs capture several heartwarming moments between the couple, who looked elegant in traditional ethnic outfits.

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In one of the most talked-about images, Jass is seen lovingly placing anklets on Komal's feet, while another picture shows him kissing her on the forehead. Their affectionate moments have won over fans across social media.

Sharing the photographs on Instagram, the singer captioned the post: "Me and my Rabb Di Marzi." The heartfelt message added to the emotional significance of the occasion and was widely appreciated by his followers.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 𝐊𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐓 ❀ (@whattanwardoes)

Who Is Komal Tanwar?

According to her Instagram profile, Komal Tanwar is a fashion designer. While she largely stays away from the limelight, her engagement to Jass Manak has sparked widespread interest among fans.

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Jass Manak is one of the most popular names in Punjabi music, with chart-topping hits including Lehnga, Prada and Viyaah. His engagement announcement marks a significant personal milestone, and fans are eagerly awaiting more updates from the couple as they prepare to begin a new chapter together.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are some of Jass Manak's popular songs?

Jass Manak is known for several chart-topping hits in Punjabi music. Some of his notable songs include Lehnga, Prada, and Viyaah.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 29 Jul 2026 08:48 PM (IST)
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Jass Manak Komal Tanwar
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