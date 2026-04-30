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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPralay On Track: Ranveer Singh Locks Script, Film Heads To Floors Soon

Pralay On Track: Ranveer Singh Locks Script, Film Heads To Floors Soon

Ranveer Singh has not quit Jai Mehta’s zombie thriller Pralay, with reports of creative differences called completely baseless. The Rs 300 crore project is on track, set to go on floors by August 2026.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranveer Singh has not exited zombie thriller 'Pralay'.
  • Reports of creative differences with director Jai Mehta are baseless.
  • The film's script is finalized; pre-production is underway.
  • Shooting for the mega-budget film is scheduled for August 2026.

Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of his Dhurandhar franchise, and fans are eagerly waiting for his next big project. One of the most talked‑about films in his pipeline is Pralay, a high‑budget zombie thriller directed by Jai Mehta. Recently, wild rumours started doing the rounds, claiming that Ranveer had walked out of the film due to “creative differences” with the director. The buzz created enough confusion to make everyone wonder: has Pralay really hit a roadblock, or is this just another online rumour mill spinning out of control? The answer, as it turns out, is quite clear and may come as a big relief to his fans.

 Ranveer Has Not Quit Pralay

A now‑viral post on X, shared by the handle Always Bollywood, claimed that Ranveer Singh had left the project and was instead looking at another big pan‑India action film with director Aditya Dhar. The post stated: “Ranveer Singh’s post‑apocalyptic zombie thriller #Pralay, slated to go on floors by mid‑2026 under Jai Mehta, has reportedly hit a roadblock due to creative differences between the actor and director… Amid this, Ranveer is said to be eyeing a massive Pan India action entertainer following the blockbuster response to #Dhurandhar2.” 

However, that narrative did not hold for long. According to an insider quoted by the publication Variety India, the reports suggesting any uncertainty around “Pralay” are “completely baseless”. The source said: “Reports suggesting any uncertainty around Pralay are completely baseless. Ranveer and Jai have been in continuous discussions and have firmly locked the script.” The same source clarified that Ranveer remains firmly attached to the film and that the project is very much on track.

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 When Will Shooting Start?

Even as the “walk‑out” rumours spread, the production side has been quietly moving ahead. Pralay has entered the pre‑production stage and that the team is actively preparing for what they hope will be a “never‑before‑witnessed gigantic spectacle” for Indian audiences. The industry source told Variety India: “The project has already moved into pre‑production, with the entire team actively gearing up to create a never‑before‑witnessed gigantic spectacle out of Indian cinema.” 

On the schedule, the same insider said: “As it stands, ‘Pralay’ is on track to go on floors by August 2026.” The shooting is expected to begin by the end of this year and is currently aiming for an August 2026 start. 

ALSO READ | A 23% Dip, But Dhurandhar 2 Isn’t Done Yet - Ranveer Singh Film Rs 6 Cr Away From Breaking Another Record

 What Is Pralay About?

Pralay is being described as a mega‑budget zombie thriller backed by Hansal Mehta’s True Story Films and Ranveer Singh’s Ma Cashmere Films. The project is estimated to have a budget of around Rs 300 crore, which would place it among the most expensive Hindi films ever made. The film is set in a post‑apocalyptic version of Mumbai and is said to use AI‑driven visuals to create a desolate, decaying urban landscape. 

Ranveer Singh will share the screen with Kalyani Priyadarshan in this film, which marks Jai Mehta’s full‑fledged directorial debut in feature cinema, after his earlier work on shows like Scam 1992 and Lootere. The makers are clearly positioning Pralay as a fresh, ambitious experiment for Bollywood, and, despite the social media noise, all official indications point to the film moving ahead as planned.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Ranveer Singh quit the movie Pralay?

No, reports of Ranveer Singh walking out of Pralay due to creative differences are completely baseless. The script is locked, and he remains attached to the film.

When will Pralay start shooting?

Pralay is currently in the pre-production stage and is on track to go on floors by August 2026. Shooting is expected to begin by the end of this year.

What is Pralay about?

Pralay is a high-budget zombie thriller set in a post-apocalyptic Mumbai. It aims to be a gigantic spectacle using AI-driven visuals.

What is the budget for Pralay?

Pralay is estimated to have a budget of around Rs 300 crore, making it one of the most expensive Hindi films ever produced.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hansal Mehta Bollywood Pralay Ranveer SIngh Kalyani Priyadarshan Jai Mehta
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