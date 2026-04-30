A 23% Dip, But Dhurandhar 2 Isn’t Done Yet - Rs 6 Cr Away From Breaking Another Record

Dhurandhar 2 is still performing strongly, eyeing the No. 2 spot among India's highest-grossing films. It's only Rs 6 crore away from surpassing Baahubali 2's lifetime collection.
(Source: Poll of Polls)
A 23% Dip, But Dhurandhar 2 Isn’t Done Yet - Ranveer Singh Film Rs 6 Cr Away From Breaking Another Record
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection: The film, currently in its sixth week, has minted Rs 1,782.15 crore worldwide.
- Dhurandhar 2 collection dips but eyes second highest grosser.
- Film nears Baahubali 2 record, potentially trails only Dangal.
- Day 42 earnings show Hindi shows leading the collections.
- Sequel is part of a franchise starring Ranveer Singh.
Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has begun to slow down at the box office, recording a 23 per cent day-on-day dip on Wednesday. Despite the drop, the film continues its strong run and is now eyeing the No 2 spot among India’s highest-grossing films. It is just Rs 6 crore away from surpassing Baahubali 2’s lifetime collection. At this pace, the film could break the record next week, after which it would only be behind Dangal to become the highest-grossing Indian film.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42
The film is currently in its sixth week, and on Day 42, it earned Rs 1 crore, marking a drop from Tuesday’s collections. On Tuesday, the film had earned Rs 1.30 crore, which is about 23 per cent higher.
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The collections were largely driven by Hindi shows, which contributed Rs 0.95 crore. Telugu shows followed with Rs 0.30 crore, while Tamil and Kannada versions added Rs 0.10 crore each. Malayalam shows, however, did not contribute to the day’s earnings.
With this, the film’s worldwide total now stands at Rs 1,782.15 crore. Of this, India net collection stands at Rs 1,133.94 crore.
Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise
Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore
First week total: Rs 674.17 crore
Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore
Second week total: Rs 263.65 crore
Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore
Third week total: Rs 110.60 crore
Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore
Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore
Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore
Fourth week total: Rs 54.70 crore
Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore
Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore
Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore
Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore
Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore
Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore
Fifth week total: Rs 19.37 crore
Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore
Day 38: Rs 3 crore
Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore
Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore
Day 41: Rs 1.35 crore
Day 42: Rs 1 crore
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About Dhurandhar And Dhurandhar 2
Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in December last year. The first film, released only in Hindi, made its OTT debut on January 30 - 56 days after its theatrical release.
The franchise, headlined by Ranveer Singh, also stars R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi. It has been on a record-breaking spree and shows no signs of slowing down. The first instalment is set to release in Japan on July 10 and will have its television premiere on May 30.
The second part, which was released in five languages - Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu - will stream on JioHotstar.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How is Dhurandhar 2 performing at the box office?
What was Dhurandhar 2's collection on Day 42?
On its 42nd day, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 1 crore. This shows a slight dip from the previous day's collection of Rs 1.30 crore.
Which language contributed the most to Dhurandhar 2's Day 42 earnings?
Hindi shows were the primary drivers of collection on Day 42, contributing Rs 0.95 crore. Telugu shows followed with Rs 0.30 crore.
When was the first Dhurandhar movie released and where?
The first Dhurandhar movie was released in December last year, exclusively in Hindi. It later had an OTT debut on January 30.