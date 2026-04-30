A 23% Dip, But Dhurandhar 2 Isn’t Done Yet - Rs 6 Cr Away From Breaking Another Record

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 collection dips but eyes second highest grosser.

Film nears Baahubali 2 record, potentially trails only Dangal.

Day 42 earnings show Hindi shows leading the collections.

Sequel is part of a franchise starring Ranveer Singh.

Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has begun to slow down at the box office, recording a 23 per cent day-on-day dip on Wednesday. Despite the drop, the film continues its strong run and is now eyeing the No 2 spot among India’s highest-grossing films. It is just Rs 6 crore away from surpassing Baahubali 2’s lifetime collection. At this pace, the film could break the record next week, after which it would only be behind Dangal to become the highest-grossing Indian film.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 42

The film is currently in its sixth week, and on Day 42, it earned Rs 1 crore, marking a drop from Tuesday’s collections. On Tuesday, the film had earned Rs 1.30 crore, which is about 23 per cent higher.

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The collections were largely driven by Hindi shows, which contributed Rs 0.95 crore. Telugu shows followed with Rs 0.30 crore, while Tamil and Kannada versions added Rs 0.10 crore each. Malayalam shows, however, did not contribute to the day’s earnings.

With this, the film’s worldwide total now stands at Rs 1,782.15 crore. Of this, India net collection stands at Rs 1,133.94 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 6: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 7: Rs 49.70 crore

First week total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third week total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Fourth week total: Rs 54.70 crore

Day 30: Rs 2.70 crore

Day 31: Rs 4.65 crore

Day 32: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 33: Rs 1.62 crore

Day 34: Rs 2.10 crore

Day 35: Rs 1.70 crore

Day 36: Rs 1.40 crore

Fifth week total: Rs 19.37 crore

Day 37: Rs 1.55 crore

Day 38: Rs 3 crore

Day 39: Rs 3.40 crore

Day 40: Rs 1.05 crore

Day 41: Rs 1.35 crore

Day 42: Rs 1 crore

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About Dhurandhar And Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to Dhurandhar, which was released in December last year. The first film, released only in Hindi, made its OTT debut on January 30 - 56 days after its theatrical release.

The franchise, headlined by Ranveer Singh, also stars R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi. It has been on a record-breaking spree and shows no signs of slowing down. The first instalment is set to release in Japan on July 10 and will have its television premiere on May 30.

The second part, which was released in five languages - Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu - will stream on JioHotstar.