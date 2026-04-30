Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rihanna visited Mumbai for Fenty Beauty launch event.

She shared social media posts and pictures from the trip.

Internet users reacted to her Mumbai visit and interactions.

Her visit included a gesture to a cameraman and faced backlash.

Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna flew to India for the launch of her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. The 38-year-old met several who’s who during the event before heading back home. Now, days after her return, she has written about her visit to India and shared pictures on social media.

‘Still Daydreaming About It’: Rihanna

Rihanna began her post with a warm “Namaste Mumbai!!” and reflected on her time in the city. “Still daydreaming about one of the most unforgettable and heartwarming experiences! Thank you,” she wrote.

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She also shared a series of pictures from her Mumbai visit, which quickly caught the internet’s attention.

Namaste Mumbai!! Still daydreaming about one of the most unforgettable and heartwarming experiences! Thank you 🙏🏿 🧡💚



it was so fun getting to debut the @fentybeauty Ki Haveli pop-up with you in person, and it will be open until May 4 🫶🏿 so make sure you check it out before… pic.twitter.com/J6JxASytA5 — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 29, 2026

‘Mumbai Got A Pop-Up Moment,’ Says Internet

Just like RiRi, Mumbai can’t seem to get over the experience her store and private event offered. So when she reflected on her time in the Maximum City, the Internet couldn’t hold back.

“Mumbai got the pop-up… now can we get the album too? Since 2016 we are waiting for it,” wrote one social media user.

Another talked about their experience from the launch event. “Not me still daydreaming with you. The energy, the love, the Fenty glow!! Ki Haveli pop-up is _the_ moment. Mumbai, you lucky. Running there before May 4!”

“Rihanna in Mumbai is the crossover we didn't know we needed,” yet another expressed.

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A fourth pointed out, “Rihanna landing in Mumbai and calling it a "Haveli" that's not marketing. That's cultural homework.”

“‘Still daydreaming’ meanwhile the whole internet is still recovering from those pictures,” read yet another comment.

Rihanna’s India Visit

Rihanna arrived at a private airport in Mumbai on April 24, two years after her performance in Jamnagar at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

She also made headlines for her warm gesture toward the paparazzi. Rihanna invited a cameraman to pose with her on the red carpet, even placing an arm around his shoulders for pictures. The Internet called him the “lucky guy”.

However, her visit was also marked with backlash. The singer faced the ire of a section of Internet users for feeding a cow outside Antilia, the Ambani residence, while carrying a luxury Dior bag reportedly worth around Rs 4.3 lakh. As per product listings, the bag is made primarily from calfskin leather with lambskin accents.