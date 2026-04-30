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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Still Daydreaming About It’: Rihanna On Her India Visit; Internet Says ‘Mumbai Got A Pop-Up Moment’

‘Still Daydreaming About It’: Rihanna On Her India Visit; Internet Says ‘Mumbai Got A Pop-Up Moment’

Rihanna visited Mumbai for the launch of her makeup brand, two years after she performed in Jamnagar for an Ambani pre-wedding celebrations.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rihanna visited Mumbai for Fenty Beauty launch event.
  • She shared social media posts and pictures from the trip.
  • Internet users reacted to her Mumbai visit and interactions.
  • Her visit included a gesture to a cameraman and faced backlash.

Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna flew to India for the launch of her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. The 38-year-old met several who’s who during the event before heading back home. Now, days after her return, she has written about her visit to India and shared pictures on social media.

‘Still Daydreaming About It’: Rihanna

Rihanna began her post with a warm “Namaste Mumbai!!” and reflected on her time in the city. “Still daydreaming about one of the most unforgettable and heartwarming experiences! Thank you,” she wrote.

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She also shared a series of pictures from her Mumbai visit, which quickly caught the internet’s attention.

 ‘Mumbai Got A Pop-Up Moment,’ Says Internet

Just like RiRi, Mumbai can’t seem to get over the experience her store and private event offered. So when she reflected on her time in the Maximum City, the Internet couldn’t hold back. 

“Mumbai got the pop-up… now can we get the album too? Since 2016 we are waiting for it,” wrote one social media user. 

Another talked about their experience from the launch event. “Not me still daydreaming with you. The energy, the love, the Fenty glow!! Ki Haveli pop-up is _the_ moment. Mumbai, you lucky. Running there before May 4!”

“Rihanna in Mumbai is the crossover we didn't know we needed,” yet another expressed. 

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A fourth pointed out, “Rihanna landing in Mumbai and calling it a "Haveli" that's not marketing. That's cultural homework.”

“‘Still daydreaming’ meanwhile the whole internet is still recovering from those pictures,” read yet another comment. 

Rihanna’s India Visit

Rihanna arrived at a private airport in Mumbai on April 24, two years after her performance in Jamnagar at the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

She also made headlines for her warm gesture toward the paparazzi. Rihanna invited a cameraman to pose with her on the red carpet, even placing an arm around his shoulders for pictures. The Internet called him the “lucky guy”. 

However, her visit was also marked with backlash. The singer faced the ire of a section of Internet users for feeding a cow outside Antilia, the Ambani residence, while carrying a luxury Dior bag reportedly worth around Rs 4.3 lakh. As per product listings, the bag is made primarily from calfskin leather with lambskin accents. 

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Rihanna visit India?

Rihanna flew to India for the launch of her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. She attended a private event and met notable figures during her visit.

What was Rihanna's reaction to her India visit?

Rihanna shared pictures and expressed her feelings on social media, calling it an

How did the internet react to Rihanna's visit?

The internet buzzed with excitement, with many users sharing their positive experiences from the event. Some also humorously requested a new album from her.

What was a notable gesture Rihanna made towards the paparazzi?

Rihanna invited a cameraman to pose with her on the red carpet and put her arm around his shoulders for pictures, earning him the nickname

What controversy did Rihanna face during her visit?

Rihanna received backlash for feeding a cow outside the Ambani residence while carrying a luxury Dior bag made from calfskin leather.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
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