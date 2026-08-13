Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kangana Ranaut defended her "lomdi" remark against Naseeruddin Shah.

She cited film industry's hypocrisy over silent student protests.

She criticized silence on Jharkhand students versus Jantar Mantar.

Ranaut also questioned Bollywood's alleged "love Story" with Pakistan.

Kangana Ranaut has defended calling veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah a “lomdi” following his remarks about Bollywood celebrities’ silence over the student protests in Delhi. Shah had earlier compared those who remained silent to “a dog with a bone in its mouth” that cannot bark. Responding to the row, Ranaut also called out what she described as the film industry’s “hypocrisy” over its silence on the police action against students protesting in Jharkhand.

Kangana Ranaut Defends Calling Naseeruddin Shah ‘Lomdi’

Speaking to news agency ANI, the BJP MP said the issue reflected what she described as the film industry’s long-standing attitude.

“This isn’t a new issue; the film industry has always held this attitude. You witnessed the attack on Parliament. I have many parliamentarian friends whose cars were climbed upon and whose windows were smashed. Everyone knows this; it is no secret,” Ranaut said.

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She further claimed that protesters had gathered outside her Delhi residence and attempted to scale the gate, forcing the deployment of a large police contingent.

“People even climbed up to the gate of my house; there were at least two and a half thousand people outside, and such a massive police force had to be deployed that we couldn't sleep at night,” she said.

Ranaut went on to question what she described as the film industry’s selective outrage, saying that while people had spoken up during the Jantar Mantar protests, they were now silent over the situation involving students in Jharkhand.

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“Yet, when that situation prevailed, they were shedding crocodile tears. But now, regarding the atrocities being committed against children in Jharkhand, are they not Gen Z? This hypocrisy within the film industry will not do. The people in the film industry who shed crocodile tears over the Jantar Mantar protests ought to shed those same tears for the children in Jharkhand now. Those children are facing a plight too,” she said.

Ranaut then defended her remarks and added, “That is why I spoke out because he had made such a vile video in which he was issuing those kinds of threats….”

#WATCH | Delhi: On calling veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah a ‘lomdi’ for his comment on student protests, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut says, "This isn't a new issue; the film industry has always held this attitude. You witnessed the attack on Parliament. I have many parliamentarian… pic.twitter.com/fI1bK9bdaA — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

What Had Kangana Ranaut Said About Naseeruddin Shah?

The row began after actor Piyush Mishra travelled to Jharkhand to express solidarity with the students. He took a swipe at Naseeruddin Shah by referring to the latter’s earlier remarks about members of the film industry who had remained silent over the Jantar Mantar protests.

“Naseer Sahab, you had said during the CJP protest that some people from the film industry weren’t speaking up for the students protesting at Jantar Mantar. You said those who have bones in their mouths, they don’t speak. With all due respect, I would like to ask you, where are the other dogs who can’t speak?” Mishra had said.

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Sharing the remarks on Instagram, Kangana called Naseeruddin Shah a “lomdi”. She wrote, “Sach toh yeh hai har koi kisi na kisi ka kutta hai, lekin mujhe iss baat ka garv hai ki main jis ghar (desh) ki roti khati hoon uski rakhwali karti hoon/uske liye ladti hoon, Nasir Saab khaate toh iss desh ka hain lekin ladte padose desh keliye hain.”

She later defended her use of the comparison, writing, “In today’s time, it’s a compliment for humans to be called a dog because loyalty and cuteness are so rare. I’d rather be a dog than a lomdi like Nasiruddin.”

Bollywood’s ‘Love Story With Pakistan’

During the same interview, Ranaut also questioned what she described as Bollywood’s continued fascination with Pakistan.

“Whether it is their films, their statements, or their interviews, when will this love affair with Pakistan end? They seem perpetually obsessed with Pakistan. I want to know: so many years have passed since Partition, yet why doesn’t this love story come to an end? When will Bollywood’s love story with Pakistan finally conclude?” she asked, before adding , “They are answerable for this.”