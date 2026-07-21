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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnurag Kashyap, Vir Das, Munawar Faruqui, Sonakshi Sinha And More Back CJP Protest; Raise Questions Over NEET Paper Leak

Anurag Kashyap, Vir Das, Munawar Faruqui, Sonakshi Sinha And More Back CJP Protest; Raise Questions Over NEET Paper Leak

Anurag Kashyap, Vir Das, Munawar Faruqui, and several other celebrities have voiced support for the CJP protest, speaking about the NEET paper leak row and the police action against protesters.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Film personalities supported NEET protest, condemning irregularities and police action.
  • Anurag Kashyap questioned police; Vir Das urged public to speak up.
  • Ranvir Shorey suggested minister resignation, Munawar urged public support.
  • Sonakshi Sinha, Kunickaa Sadanand dismayed over government inaction.

Several well-known names from the entertainment industry have extended their support to the ongoing CJP protest linked to the NEET paper leak controversy. Joining actors and public figures including Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi and Poonam Pandey, more celebrities have spoken out in solidarity with students and protesters. While many criticised the alleged irregularities surrounding the examination, several also condemned the reported police action against demonstrators, arguing that the protest began peacefully before the situation escalated.

ALSO READ: Did Naseeruddin Shah Join The CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Video

Anurag Kashyap Questions Police Action

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to his official Instagram account to express his concerns over the police response to the protest.

Questioning whether officers have the freedom to refuse what they believe are unjust orders, he wrote, "Wardi pehhne ke liye aatma ka, aatmiyta ka, sabka sauda karna padta hai. Maloon nahin tha. Kya ek police wala hai is desh mein jo khada hoke bol sake mai iss aadesh ka paalan nahi karoonga kyonki ye galat hai."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10)

Vir Das Says Silence Is Not An Option

Comedian and actor Vir Das also shared multiple posts supporting the protesters and urging people to speak up.

He wrote, "Most are speaking up. Most understand it’s utterly hypocritical to not speak up for young people, and then try to sell them tickets later."

In another post, he added, "I am entirely biased. Entirely. Which is my right. And here’s the nuance you’re too stupid to get. This govt is still MY govt. They work for you and me equally and are accountable to both of us. I have zero interest in ousting them. I accept that that are in power and I expect them to work for you me and every kid on that street irrespective of how we all voted."

ALSO READ: 'Sarkar Ke Gulam Hain': Dhruv Rathee Accuses Police Of Turning CJP Protest Violent, Alleges Use Of Electric Current

Ranvir Shorey Questions Government's Response

Actor Ranvir Shorey also weighed in on the issue, suggesting that earlier action could have changed public perception.

He said, "The minister should have resigned much earlier! This govt could’ve saved face that way, and maybe could’ve even be seen as being accountable and responsible. Now I doubt they can walk away from this without handing a victory to the opposition, or making things worse for themselves!"

Munawar Faruqui Appeals For Public Support

Comedian Munawar Faruqui voiced his support for the NEET aspirants protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Standing in solidarity with the students, he urged people not to ignore their concerns and called for wider public participation.

He said, "All the people who are sitting quiet in them homes, please don't do it. You've got plenty of money, you've got everything, evrything's sorted. It's your responsibitly as well for the society."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

Sonakshi Sinha Shares Emotional Message

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, who has also been posting in support of the protest, shared a series of photographs on Instagram accompanied by a brief but emotional note.

She wrote, "20th July…bohot logon ki haddiyaan tooti aur ek POORE DESH ka dil toota. Yaad rakhna."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Kunickaa Sadanand Calls For Accountability

Actor Kunickaa Sadanand questioned the government's handling of the issue, pointing to the time that has passed since the alleged NEET paper leak and expressing disappointment over the proceedings during the Monsoon Session.

She said, "It's been more than a month. Even after the NEET paper leak, so much time has passed. The government should at least take cognisance of the issue. The Monsoon Session has begun, so we expected the matter would be discussed. Instead, as soon as the discussion was supposed to begin, the proceedings were adjourned. How are we supposed to trust you?..."

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Which prominent entertainment figures have supported the CJP protest?

Celebrities like Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi, Anurag Kashyap, Vir Das, and Sonakshi Sinha have extended their support. They voiced solidarity with students protesting the NEET paper leak.

What specific concern did filmmaker Anurag Kashyap raise about police action?

Anurag Kashyap questioned if police officers have the freedom to refuse orders they deem unjust. He expressed concern over the police's conduct during the protest.

What was Vir Das's main message regarding public participation?

Vir Das urged people to speak up, stating it's hypocritical not to support young people. He emphasized that the government is accountable to all citizens, regardless of how they voted.

What solution did Ranvir Shorey propose for the government regarding the controversy?

Ranvir Shorey suggested the minister involved should have resigned earlier. He believed this would have helped the government save face and demonstrate accountability.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 11:51 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sonakshi Sinha Anurag Kashyap Vir Das Ranvir Shorey Munawar Faruqui NEET Paper Leak Kunickaa Sadanand CJP Protest
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