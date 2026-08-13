Three Domino’s Outlets In Mumbai Face Licence Suspension Over Food Safety Lapses

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Maharashtra FDA suspended four Domino's Pizza outlets' licenses.

Violations involved hygiene, pest control, and food storage issues.

FDA also suspended Sapphire Foods outlet for safety concerns.

This is part of Maharashtra's wider food safety enforcement.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the business licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets in the state after inspections uncovered multiple food safety and hygiene violations.

Three of the affected outlets are located in Mumbai, while the fourth is in Malkapur in Satara’s Karad. The action was taken during a special inspection drive conducted between July 10 and August 11, 2026, the FDA said.

The Mumbai outlets are located in Vile Parle West, Borivali West and R-City Mall in Ghatkopar West. The Malkapur outlet in Satara’s Karad was also found to have several food safety-related non-compliances.

ALSO READ | One Tonne Of Expired, Rotten Food Seized From 60 Star Hotels In Bengaluru; McDonald’s Served Notice

Food Safety Violations Found At Domino’s Outlets

The inspections identified deficiencies involving food storage, hygiene, pest control, temperature monitoring, cleaning and sanitation, food testing and the maintenance of food safety records.

At the Vile Parle outlet, inspectors flagged problems with drinking water and food storage arrangements, pest-control and hygiene facilities, and temperature monitoring of frozen food. Issues were also found in food preparation areas and hand-washing facilities.

The R-City Mall outlet was found to be lacking an appropriate cleaning and sanitation schedule, effective pest-control records and proper FIFO/FEFO practices. Inspectors also flagged concerns over food-grade certification for materials that come into contact with food, hygiene compliance and food and water testing records.

Satara Outlets Also Face FDA Action

The Domino’s outlet in Malkapur, Satara, was found to have several non-compliances involving infrastructure, equipment, cleanliness and pest control.

The FDA also suspended the licence of a Sapphire Foods India Ltd outlet in Karad, taking the total number of major chain restaurant outlets affected by the enforcement action to five. Sapphire Foods operates popular fast-food chains including KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in India.

At the Sapphire Foods outlet, inspectors found food safety concerns related to the preparation of vegetarian and non-vegetarian pizzas. These included the absence of a separate oven and proper segregation arrangements, as well as inadequate segregation of pans used for baking pizzas.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Food Safety Crackdown: Expired Ingredients, Zomato Hyperpure Violations Found

FDA Flags Pizza Preparation And Packaging Concerns

The inspection also identified deficiencies in packaging information for sauces and toppings, including missing packing and expiry dates.

The action against the outlets comes amid a wider food safety enforcement drive across Maharashtra. The regulator has said routine inspections will continue and warned that strict action will be taken against food businesses found violating food safety and hygiene requirements.