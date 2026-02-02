Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Singer-composer Palash Sen has opened up about Arijit Singh’s recent decision to step away from film playback, expressing deep understanding for the move. Drawing from his own early experiences in Bollywood, Palash talked about his similar journey and how he fully empathises with Arijit’s choice.

“The truth is I know why my bro, Arijit is quitting film playback. I was there way back & I chose my own path… the path that I know, Arijit will now walk on,” he wrote.

Revisiting A Personal Milestone: Filhaal

Taking to Instagram, Palash shared throwback photos from his 2002 film “Filhaal”, Meghna Gulzar’s directorial debut. The movie, which also starred Sanjay Suri, Tabu, and Sushmita Sen, did not fare well commercially, but left lasting impressions on him.

“24 years back this day, or perhaps on 2nd Feb, my first film as an actor, Filhaal, was released… it was a flop… I was written off badly by most critics and trolled by most filmi people. There was a particular model/actress who gave me a lecture on why I shouldn’t act in films, as did so many more,” Palash recalled.

Despite the criticism, the Maaeri hitmaker revealed that films were never his primary interest.

“I did this one as I just wanted to sing one song written by the greatest poet-writer of all time, Gulzar saab. That the song was to be composed by the legendary Anu ji was my other dream come true. And that was it. I really don’t know why I was perceived as a threat,” he added.

Palash mentioned that his goal was simple: enjoy the experience and give his best.

“That I got to work with the amazing Sush, Tabu & Sanjay was my reward. Finally, to be directed by the awesome Meghna is my cherished experience of a lifetime. I have nothing but beautiful memories and I am so proud of this ahead-of-its-time movie. In fact, now that it is such a success on TV, it makes me so happy & grateful,” he shared.

Lessons From His Own Path

Palash drew parallels between his own experiences and Arijit Singh’s decision.

“I know why my bro, Arijit is quitting film playback. I was there way back & I chose my own path… the path that I know, Arijit will now walk on.”

He also highlighted that recognition doesn’t always come through awards:

“Fun fact: that year I got nominated for all Best Newcomer awards, including Filmfare… of course I won nothing. Even Euphoria has never won anything. But the people of this country gave me so much love… way beyond and above any award. And that model?? Hahahaha.”

Arijit Singh Announces His Exit

On January 27, Arijit Singh publicly announced he would no longer accept new playback assignments.

“Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” Arijit wrote, expressing gratitude to his fans for their support.

In sharing his own story, Palash Sen not only offers insight into the challenges of Bollywood but also lends a supportive perspective to Arijit Singh’s bold decision, showing that forging your own path sometimes means stepping away from the spotlight.