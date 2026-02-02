'Wouldn’t He Be Killed In Bangladesh?’: Nitesh Rane Sparks Row With Remarks On AR Rahman

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has reacted sharply to recent comments made by Oscar-winning singer and composer AR Rahman regarding not getting work in Bollywood. Rane expressed his displeasure and issued another controversial statement targeting Rahman.

Known for his provocative remarks, Nitesh Rane said in response to Rahman’s comments, “If someone had made such statements against Pakistan, Karachi or Bangladesh, would any Islamic country have allowed them to live? Or would they have been killed and driven out of the country?”

'People like AR Rahman Shouldn't Be Given Platform'

Nitesh Rane also objected to AR Rahman’s appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “Why do we invite such people (AR Rahman) on shows like The Kapil Sharma Show? People who make anti-national statements may have the right to express their views, but those who insult our country or the Hindu community should not be given any platform.”

Rane further stated that such individuals should be boycotted so that no one dares to speak against the country, the Hindu community or the concept of a Hindu nation in the future. “We must create fear among such people,” he said.

What Did AR Rahman Say?

In an interview with the BBC Asian Network, AR Rahman had claimed that he had not received work in Hindi cinema for the past eight years. He attributed this to a “power shift” over the last 11 years, saying that decision-making power now lies with people who are not creative. Rahman had said the issue was not communal in nature.

However, following reactions from celebrities and political leaders, AR Rahman later appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show and clarified his remarks.