Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentTrisha Krishnan Refuses To Comment On Vijay Relationship Rumours At Chennai Airport: WATCH

Trisha Krishnan Refuses To Comment On Vijay Relationship Rumours At Chennai Airport: WATCH

Trisha Krishnan avoids questions about Vijay as she is spotted at Chennai airport after their appearance together at a wedding reception sparked speculation online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Trisha Krishnan recently drew attention after being spotted at Chennai airport, days after her joint appearance with Vijay at a high-profile wedding reception. As cameras followed her entry into the airport, reporters attempted to question the actor about the speculation surrounding her equation with Vijay.

However, Trisha chose to remain composed and declined to respond, calmly walking past the media without engaging with the queries.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta, 66, Reacts To Viral Pregnancy Rumours With A Witty ‘Badhaai Ho’ Response

Viral Airport Video Sparks Buzz

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Press Trust of India (PTI) (@ptinews_multimedia)

A video shared by PTI shows Trisha arriving at the Chennai airport carrying a handbag. She appeared in a casual look, wearing a white T-shirt paired with black trousers and a denim jacket. Keeping her sunglasses on, the actor walked steadily toward the entrance.

As she approached the terminal, reporters present at the spot began asking questions about Vijay and the recent discussion surrounding their appearance together at a wedding event. Despite repeated attempts from the media to get a response, Trisha maintained her silence and continued walking with her staff until she entered the airport.

The clip has since gained traction online, with many social media users reacting to her composed response.

Vijay And Trisha’s Wedding Appearance Fuels Speculation

(Image Source: Twitter/@dp_karthik)
(Image Source: Twitter/@dp_karthik)

Earlier this month, Vijay and Trisha attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son in Chennai. The two actors arrived together, wearing coordinated cream and gold outfits, which quickly became a talking point across social media.

The appearance came shortly after Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, reportedly filed a divorce petition in court. In the filing, she mentioned infidelity and alleged that the actor was involved with an unnamed actress.

Following the reports, several people associated with the film industry shared their opinions on the matter. Director Parthiban and others weighed in, while Vijay’s friend Sriman even responded to a theory suggesting that the two actors could simply be close friends.

Vijay Breaks Silence On Personal Controversy

While Vijay has not directly commented on Trisha, he addressed the ongoing controversy during a rally of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Speaking to supporters, he acknowledged the discussions circulating around him and asked them not to be affected by the situation.

“There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn't it? I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. In fact, I get hurt when I see you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let's get involved in people's problems. Don't get hurt about that problem - it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen.”

In the divorce petition, Sangeeta also stated that Vijay had become emotionally distant since 2021.

Vijay’s Political Plans In Focus

The controversy comes at a time when Vijay is preparing to enter electoral politics in Tamil Nadu through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

His political journey has already faced challenges. Last year, a stampede occurred at one of his rallies in Karur, resulting in fatalities. Meanwhile, his latest film Jana Nayagan, which was expected to release during the Pongal festival, remains stuck in certification with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Trisha Krishnan in the news?

Trisha Krishnan was seen at Chennai airport, sparking speculation after a joint appearance with actor Vijay at a wedding reception.

What happened when Trisha was spotted at the airport?

Reporters asked Trisha about the speculation surrounding her and Vijay, but she chose to remain silent and walked past the media.

What prompted the speculation about Vijay and Trisha?

Their joint appearance at a wedding reception, wearing coordinated outfits, fueled rumors, especially after reports of Vijay's wife filing for divorce.

Has Vijay commented on the rumors involving Trisha?

Vijay has not directly commented on Trisha but addressed the controversy at a rally, asking supporters not to be hurt by it and assuring them he would handle it.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Mar 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Trisha Krishnan ENtertainment News Trisha Vijay Rumours
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Trisha Krishnan Refuses To Comment On Vijay Relationship Rumours At Chennai Airport: WATCH
Trisha Krishnan Refuses To Comment On Vijay Relationship Rumours At Chennai Airport: WATCH
Entertainment
Cocktail 2 Teaser Set To Release with Dhurandhar 2; First Look Of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Out
Cocktail 2 Teaser Set To Release with Dhurandhar 2; First Look Of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna Out
Entertainment
BTS Unveil ‘ARIRANG’ Album Trailer, Links 1896 Korean Students To The Band’s Global Journey
BTS Unveil ‘ARIRANG’ Album Trailer, Links 1896 Korean Students To The Band’s Global Journey
Entertainment
Neena Gupta, 66, Reacts To Viral Pregnancy Rumours With A Witty ‘Badhaai Ho’ Response
Neena Gupta, 66, Reacts To Viral Pregnancy Rumours With A Witty ‘Badhaai Ho’ Response
Advertisement

Videos

Alvida Jumma: Shia Community Prays for Peace Amid Iran Tensions in Delhi & Jaipur
Tehran Kurdish March: Global Kurdish Day Observed Amid US Drone Strikes on Iran
Ramadan Peace Report: Jumma Prayers Across India Seek Calm Amid Middle East Conflict
UP Politics Alert: Controversy Erupts Over CO Kuldeep Kumar’s Statement in Sambhal
Political Debate: Controversial Police Statement Sparks Clash Between SP & BJP Spo
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget