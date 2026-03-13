Trisha Krishnan Refuses To Comment On Vijay Relationship Rumours At Chennai Airport: WATCH

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Actor Trisha Krishnan recently drew attention after being spotted at Chennai airport, days after her joint appearance with Vijay at a high-profile wedding reception. As cameras followed her entry into the airport, reporters attempted to question the actor about the speculation surrounding her equation with Vijay.

However, Trisha chose to remain composed and declined to respond, calmly walking past the media without engaging with the queries.

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Viral Airport Video Sparks Buzz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Press Trust of India (PTI) (@ptinews_multimedia)

A video shared by PTI shows Trisha arriving at the Chennai airport carrying a handbag. She appeared in a casual look, wearing a white T-shirt paired with black trousers and a denim jacket. Keeping her sunglasses on, the actor walked steadily toward the entrance.

As she approached the terminal, reporters present at the spot began asking questions about Vijay and the recent discussion surrounding their appearance together at a wedding event. Despite repeated attempts from the media to get a response, Trisha maintained her silence and continued walking with her staff until she entered the airport.

The clip has since gained traction online, with many social media users reacting to her composed response.

Vijay And Trisha’s Wedding Appearance Fuels Speculation

(Image Source: Twitter/@dp_karthik)

Earlier this month, Vijay and Trisha attended the wedding reception of AGS producer Kalpathi Suresh’s son in Chennai. The two actors arrived together, wearing coordinated cream and gold outfits, which quickly became a talking point across social media.

The appearance came shortly after Vijay’s wife, Sangeeta Sornalingam, reportedly filed a divorce petition in court. In the filing, she mentioned infidelity and alleged that the actor was involved with an unnamed actress.

Following the reports, several people associated with the film industry shared their opinions on the matter. Director Parthiban and others weighed in, while Vijay’s friend Sriman even responded to a theory suggesting that the two actors could simply be close friends.

Vijay Breaks Silence On Personal Controversy

While Vijay has not directly commented on Trisha, he addressed the ongoing controversy during a rally of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. Speaking to supporters, he acknowledged the discussions circulating around him and asked them not to be affected by the situation.

“There are some issues running around in the recent past, isn't it? I see all of you busy fighting those allegations and getting hurt in the process. In fact, I get hurt when I see you get hurt. I will take care of all that. Let's get involved in people's problems. Don't get hurt about that problem - it's not worth bothering about. Be confident. Only good things will happen.”

In the divorce petition, Sangeeta also stated that Vijay had become emotionally distant since 2021.

Vijay’s Political Plans In Focus

The controversy comes at a time when Vijay is preparing to enter electoral politics in Tamil Nadu through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

His political journey has already faced challenges. Last year, a stampede occurred at one of his rallies in Karur, resulting in fatalities. Meanwhile, his latest film Jana Nayagan, which was expected to release during the Pongal festival, remains stuck in certification with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).