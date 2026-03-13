Neena Gupta trended online due to baseless rumors circulating that the 66-year-old actor was expecting a child.
Neena Gupta, 66, Reacts To Viral Pregnancy Rumours With A Witty ‘Badhaai Ho’ Response
Neena Gupta reacts to viral pregnancy rumours at 66 with humour, joking about a ‘real-life Badhaai Ho’ after speculation began following her appearance at a Hyderabad wedding reception.
Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently found herself trending online after unusual speculation began circulating about her personal life. Social media chatter claimed that the 66-year-old actor was expecting a child, a claim that quickly caught attention across platforms.
True to her candid personality, Neena chose not to ignore the buzz. Instead, she addressed the rumours with humour, responding in a way that left fans amused while also clearing the air.
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Wedding Appearance Sparks Online Speculation
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The speculation began after Neena attended the wedding reception of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad last week. Images and short video clips from the celebration soon began circulating widely on social media.
In several of the viral clips, the actor could be seen smiling and posing for photographers before entering the venue. However, shortly after the visuals spread online, some social media users began commenting on her appearance. Within hours, baseless rumours started suggesting that the actor might be pregnant.
Neena Gupta Responds With A 'Badhaai Ho' Remark
Addressing the speculation, Neena spoke to Subhash K Jha for Bollywood Hungama and dismissed the claims in her characteristic witty style.
“This is all I need, a real-life Badhaai Ho".
She went on to clarify what had actually happened, explaining that the misunderstanding was simply the result of her outfit that evening. At the same time, she poked fun at the online chatter and the assumptions people made after seeing the photos.
“There is no Badhaai Ho. I am not pregnant. The truth is that the saree material was thick, which made me look bulky at the event. But I must say, I love all this speculation about my pregnancy at my age. It shows we are evolving as a nation.”
Neena Gupta’s Recent And Upcoming Work
On the professional front, Neena Gupta was most recently seen in the film Vadh 2 alongside Sanjay Mishra. The film generated moderate curiosity among audiences and briefly benefited from positive word-of-mouth after release. However, despite the performances receiving appreciation, the film eventually closed with a modest box office collection of around ₹3.35 crore.
The actor will next appear in the Netflix drama series Chumbak.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Neena Gupta trend online recently?
What caused the speculation about Neena Gupta's personal life?
Speculation began after Neena attended a wedding reception. Viral images and videos from the event led some social media users to incorrectly assume she was pregnant.
How did Neena Gupta respond to the pregnancy rumors?
Neena Gupta addressed the rumors with humor, stating that she was not pregnant and that her outfit made her look bulky. She also playfully commented on the speculation.
What was Neena Gupta's explanation for her appearance at the wedding?
She clarified that the saree material was thick, which caused her to appear bulkier in the photos and videos from the event.