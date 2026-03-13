Neena Gupta, 66, Reacts To Viral Pregnancy Rumours With A Witty ‘Badhaai Ho’ Response

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Veteran actor Neena Gupta recently found herself trending online after unusual speculation began circulating about her personal life. Social media chatter claimed that the 66-year-old actor was expecting a child, a claim that quickly caught attention across platforms.

True to her candid personality, Neena chose not to ignore the buzz. Instead, she addressed the rumours with humour, responding in a way that left fans amused while also clearing the air.

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Wedding Appearance Sparks Online Speculation

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The speculation began after Neena attended the wedding reception of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Hyderabad last week. Images and short video clips from the celebration soon began circulating widely on social media.

In several of the viral clips, the actor could be seen smiling and posing for photographers before entering the venue. However, shortly after the visuals spread online, some social media users began commenting on her appearance. Within hours, baseless rumours started suggesting that the actor might be pregnant.

Neena Gupta Responds With A 'Badhaai Ho' Remark

Addressing the speculation, Neena spoke to Subhash K Jha for Bollywood Hungama and dismissed the claims in her characteristic witty style.

“This is all I need, a real-life Badhaai Ho".

She went on to clarify what had actually happened, explaining that the misunderstanding was simply the result of her outfit that evening. At the same time, she poked fun at the online chatter and the assumptions people made after seeing the photos.

“There is no Badhaai Ho. I am not pregnant. The truth is that the saree material was thick, which made me look bulky at the event. But I must say, I love all this speculation about my pregnancy at my age. It shows we are evolving as a nation.”

Neena Gupta’s Recent And Upcoming Work

On the professional front, Neena Gupta was most recently seen in the film Vadh 2 alongside Sanjay Mishra. The film generated moderate curiosity among audiences and briefly benefited from positive word-of-mouth after release. However, despite the performances receiving appreciation, the film eventually closed with a modest box office collection of around ₹3.35 crore.

The actor will next appear in the Netflix drama series Chumbak.