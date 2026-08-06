'Once A Misogynist, Always A Misogynist': Internet Slams Pranit More's 'Ghayal' Comeback

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pranit More's new special

Users cited past misogyny row and quick return.

Critics say the show's title portrays him as a victim.

Pranit More's return to stand-up is once again under intense public scrutiny. The comedian recently announced his new comedy special, Ghayal, on social media, but instead of receiving widespread support, his comeback post was flooded with criticism. Many users revisited the controversy surrounding the viral 'Rs 370 biryani' crowd-work clip that sparked outrage earlier this year, accusing him of encouraging misogynistic behaviour on stage. While More has previously apologised for his role in the incident, a section of social media users believes the comeback has come too soon and that the title Ghayal attempts to portray him as the victim.

Netizens Question Pranit More's Return

Pranit More's announcement of Ghayal quickly became the centre of online debate, with several users expressing disappointment over his return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranit More (@rj_pranit)

One user wrote, "Once a misogynist, always a misogynist." Another user wrote, "GHATIYA Hu isliye GHAYAL Hu." The other one wrote, "lol imagine deleting comment because you can’t handle the truth. I will just comment again. If you felt even a bit guilty or sorry for how you conducted yourself or encouraged your cheap audience for cheap comments, at least you would have done is not name the show 'Ghayal' to portray yourself as a victim."

Another comment read, "And other comedians did come back because they were genuinely funny and made a small mistake. You weren’t ever funny; your content was just cheap jokes with cheap audience members."

Comments Target The Show's Timing

Several social media users also questioned why More chose to return so soon after the controversy.

One person commented, "Ye sahi hai pehle galti karo phir hero ki tarah entry marne ki acting karo. Normal kar diya hai in sab ne, kaand kiya hai to thode saal chup chap bethlo phir se itni jaldi comeback ki kya jaldi hai aur bhai iski to ye doosri baar hai. Teesri baar bhi kar hi dega bhai ab because isi ko aadat padna aur fame milna bolte hai. Jaldi hi kisi new reality show mein entry bhi hogi."

ALSO READ | Amid Pakistan Boycott, Singer Mustafa Zahid To Record 'Tera Mera Rishta' For 'Awarapan 2': Report

Another wrote, "Itna ghayal tha toh thoda aur rest karna tha bhai. 2 months mein hi waapsi nahi karni thi. Your PR team/managers are doing a horrible job. At least let people feel bad for you."

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone's Maternity Break Won't Delay 'Raaka'; Makers Reveal Master Plan

Misogyny Debate Returns

The backlash also revived criticism over the allegations that followed the viral crowd-work clip. One user posted, "Woohooo back to misogynistic jokes letsss gooooo💀 This time don't forget rape jokes, female foeticide jokes, dowry jokes and domestic violence jokes."

Another simply wrote, "You better reroute your life ....won't last long in this." The criticism comes weeks after the comedian apologised for not objecting to remarks made during the viral crowd-work segment. The incident led to widespread outrage, an FIR, and action by the National Commission for Women, with More admitting that he should have intervened instead of laughing along.

Despite the backlash, Ghayal marks Pranit More's latest attempt to return to stand-up comedy. Whether audiences embrace the new show or continue to revisit the controversy remains to be seen.