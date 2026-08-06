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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesDeepika Padukone's Maternity Break Won't Delay 'Raaka'; Makers Reveal Master Plan

Deepika Padukone's Maternity Break Won't Delay 'Raaka'; Makers Reveal Master Plan

Deepika Padukone will reportedly complete her first 'Raaka' schedule before starting maternity leave in September. The makers have planned the shoot to ensure production continues without delays.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Deepika Padukone completes her Raaka schedule before maternity leave.
  • Makers strategically planned Raaka production, avoiding pregnancy-related delays.
  • Deepika is expected to rejoin Raaka film by January 2027.
  • Raaka production continues smoothly with other cast members present.

Deepika Padukone's second pregnancy has sparked curiosity among fans about whether her maternity break would affect the production of Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Raaka. However, the makers have reportedly planned the shooting schedule well in advance to ensure there are no delays.

Deepika To Complete First Schedule Before Maternity Leave

According to a Mid-Day report, Deepika is expected to wrap up her first schedule for Raaka before beginning her maternity leave in September. A source quoted in the report said that the strategy had always been to complete her portions before the break.

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The report further states that the actress will remain away from the project until around her birthday in January 2027. She is then expected to return to complete any remaining scenes, promotional commitments and work related to the film's second instalment.

Production To Continue As Planned

Despite Deepika's temporary absence, the production of Raaka is expected to continue without interruption. The remaining cast will reportedly carry on with their shooting schedules, allowing the film to stay on track for its planned timeline.

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Directed by Atlee, Raaka stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone together for the first time. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. The ambitious action entertainer is being developed as a two-part franchise, with both instalments currently expected to release in 2027.

 
 
 
 
 
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Deepika had announced her second pregnancy in April this year. At the time, she was also filming King, the much-awaited action film starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Deepika Padukone's pregnancy impact the production of Raaka?

No, the film's makers have planned the shooting schedule in advance to prevent delays. Deepika will complete her first schedule before her maternity leave in September.

When will Deepika Padukone return to the Raaka project after her maternity leave?

Deepika is expected to be away from the project until around her birthday in January 2027. She will then return to complete any remaining scenes and promotional duties.

Will Raaka's production be halted during Deepika's absence?

No, production for Raaka will continue without interruption. The rest of the cast will proceed with their shooting schedules to keep the film on its planned timeline.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 06:36 PM (IST)
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Deepika Padukone Raaka
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