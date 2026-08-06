Deepika Padukone's Maternity Break Won't Delay 'Raaka'; Makers Reveal Master Plan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Deepika Padukone completes her Raaka schedule before maternity leave.

Makers strategically planned Raaka production, avoiding pregnancy-related delays.

Deepika is expected to rejoin Raaka film by January 2027.

Raaka production continues smoothly with other cast members present.

Deepika Padukone's second pregnancy has sparked curiosity among fans about whether her maternity break would affect the production of Allu Arjun's much-awaited film Raaka. However, the makers have reportedly planned the shooting schedule well in advance to ensure there are no delays.

Deepika To Complete First Schedule Before Maternity Leave

According to a Mid-Day report, Deepika is expected to wrap up her first schedule for Raaka before beginning her maternity leave in September. A source quoted in the report said that the strategy had always been to complete her portions before the break.

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The report further states that the actress will remain away from the project until around her birthday in January 2027. She is then expected to return to complete any remaining scenes, promotional commitments and work related to the film's second instalment.

Production To Continue As Planned

Despite Deepika's temporary absence, the production of Raaka is expected to continue without interruption. The remaining cast will reportedly carry on with their shooting schedules, allowing the film to stay on track for its planned timeline.

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Directed by Atlee, Raaka stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone together for the first time. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. The ambitious action entertainer is being developed as a two-part franchise, with both instalments currently expected to release in 2027.

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Deepika had announced her second pregnancy in April this year. At the time, she was also filming King, the much-awaited action film starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Siddharth Anand.