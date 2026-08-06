Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid discussing 'Tera Mera Rishta' return.

This rare collaboration follows restrictions on Pakistani artists.

The recreated song intended for social media promotions only.

'Awarapan 2' releases August 2026, Emraan Hashmi returns.

Nearly 19 years after Tera Mera Rishta became one of the defining songs of Awarapan, the makers of its sequel are reportedly exploring a reunion with the track's original singer, Mustafa Zahid. According to a Mid-day report, the Pakistani artiste is in discussions with producers Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt for a recreated version of the song. If the collaboration goes ahead, it would mark a rare cross-border musical association at a time when Pakistani artistes have largely remained absent from mainstream Hindi cinema. The reported development comes just days before Awarapan 2 arrives in theatres worldwide next week.

Mustafa Zahid Awarapan 2

According to Mid-day, Mustafa Zahid is in talks with the makers of Awarapan 2 to record a fresh version of Tera Mera Rishta. The reported collaboration has drawn attention because Pakistani artistes have largely stayed away from Hindi films following industry decisions taken after the 2016 Uri terror attack and reaffirmed after the 2025 Pahalgam attack.

Quoting a source, the publication reported, “Should the deal materialise, it will mark one of the rare instances in recent years of a Pakistani playback singer recording for a mainstream Hindi film. The song won't be used in Awarapan 2 as that may land the film in certification trouble. So, the makers are considering bypassing its theatrical use; it will be used only in social media-led promotions. The professional reunion is awaiting approval from both parties at this stage.”

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If approved, the song is expected to be recorded in Dubai.

Trailer Revives Shivam's Story

The official trailer of Awarapan 2, released on August 6, marks Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original film. The sequel follows the character through another emotionally charged journey centred on revenge, redemption and unfinished battles.

ALSO READ | CBFC Clears Awarapan 2 With U/A 16+ Rating: Violence, Drug Scenes Edited Out

The cast also includes Disha Patani as Zara and Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, alongside Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar in key supporting roles.

Music Remains Key

Music continues to play a central role in the Awarapan franchise. The sequel's soundtrack has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, while Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel have written the lyrics.

The trailer already features a recreated version of Tera Mera Rishta, sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, with Mithoon returning as composer. The film, presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

While the reported collaboration is yet to be finalised, the possibility of Mustafa Zahid returning to the Awarapan franchise has already generated excitement among fans who still associate Tera Mera Rishta with the original film's lasting legacy.