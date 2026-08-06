India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmid Pakistan Boycott, Singer Mustafa Zahid To Record 'Tera Mera Rishta' For 'Awarapan 2': Report

Amid Pakistan Boycott, Singer Mustafa Zahid To Record 'Tera Mera Rishta' For 'Awarapan 2': Report

Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid is reportedly in talks with the makers of Awarapan 2 to recreate the iconic Tera Mera Rishta. If finalised, the collaboration would mark a rare cross-border musical reunion ahead of Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited sequel releasing on August 14, 2026.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Pakistani singer Mustafa Zahid discussing 'Tera Mera Rishta' return.
  • This rare collaboration follows restrictions on Pakistani artists.
  • The recreated song intended for social media promotions only.
  • 'Awarapan 2' releases August 2026, Emraan Hashmi returns.

Nearly 19 years after Tera Mera Rishta became one of the defining songs of Awarapan, the makers of its sequel are reportedly exploring a reunion with the track's original singer, Mustafa Zahid. According to a Mid-day report, the Pakistani artiste is in discussions with producers Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Bhatt for a recreated version of the song. If the collaboration goes ahead, it would mark a rare cross-border musical association at a time when Pakistani artistes have largely remained absent from mainstream Hindi cinema. The reported development comes just days before Awarapan 2 arrives in theatres worldwide next week.

Mustafa Zahid Awarapan 2

According to Mid-day, Mustafa Zahid is in talks with the makers of Awarapan 2 to record a fresh version of Tera Mera Rishta. The reported collaboration has drawn attention because Pakistani artistes have largely stayed away from Hindi films following industry decisions taken after the 2016 Uri terror attack and reaffirmed after the 2025 Pahalgam attack.

Quoting a source, the publication reported, “Should the deal materialise, it will mark one of the rare instances in recent years of a Pakistani playback singer recording for a mainstream Hindi film. The song won't be used in Awarapan 2 as that may land the film in certification trouble. So, the makers are considering bypassing its theatrical use; it will be used only in social media-led promotions. The professional reunion is awaiting approval from both parties at this stage.”

ALSO READ | Kushal Tandon Demands $1 Million From Ektaa Kapoor After Lock Upp-Alliance Crossover

If approved, the song is expected to be recorded in Dubai.

Trailer Revives Shivam's Story

The official trailer of Awarapan 2, released on August 6, marks Emraan Hashmi's return as Shivam Pandit nearly two decades after the original film. The sequel follows the character through another emotionally charged journey centred on revenge, redemption and unfinished battles.

ALSO READ | CBFC Clears Awarapan 2 With U/A 16+ Rating: Violence, Drug Scenes Edited Out

The cast also includes Disha Patani as Zara and Shabana Azmi as Nafisa, alongside Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar in key supporting roles.

Music Remains Key

Music continues to play a central role in the Awarapan franchise. The sequel's soundtrack has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, while Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel have written the lyrics.

The trailer already features a recreated version of Tera Mera Rishta, sung by Saaj Bhatt and Subodhh Sharma, with Mithoon returning as composer. The film, presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

While the reported collaboration is yet to be finalised, the possibility of Mustafa Zahid returning to the Awarapan franchise has already generated excitement among fans who still associate Tera Mera Rishta with the original film's lasting legacy.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Mustafa Zahid singing for Awarapan 2?

Mustafa Zahid is reportedly in discussions with the makers of Awarapan 2 for a recreated version of

Why is Mustafa Zahid's potential collaboration significant?

If finalized, it would mark a rare cross-border musical association, as Pakistani artistes have largely been absent from mainstream Hindi cinema since 2016.

Will Mustafa Zahid's recreated song be featured in the Awarapan 2 film?

No, the song will not be used in the theatrical release due to potential certification issues. It is intended solely for social media-led promotions.

When is Awarapan 2 scheduled to be released?

Awarapan 2 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026. Nitin Kakkar is directing the film.

Has

Yes, the official trailer for Awarapan 2 already features a recreated version of

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 06 Aug 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Pakistani Singer Mukesh Bhatt Awarapan 2 Awarapan Sequel Vishesh Bhatt Mustafa Zahid Tera Mera Rishta
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Amid Pakistan Boycott, Singer Mustafa Zahid To Record 'Tera Mera Rishta' For 'Awarapan 2': Report
Amid Pakistan Boycott, Singer Mustafa Zahid To Record 'Tera Mera Rishta' For 'Awarapan 2': Report
Celebrities
Kushal Tandon Demands $1 Million From Ektaa Kapoor After Lock Upp-Alliance Crossover
Kushal Tandon Demands $1 Million From Ektaa Kapoor After Lock Upp-Alliance Crossover
Celebrities
'I Sold My Soul': Actor Reveals She Did C-Grade Films To Repay Rs 1 Crore Debt
'I Sold My Soul': Actor Reveals She Did C-Grade Films To Repay Rs 1 Crore Debt
Celebrities
SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ Shoot Leaked Again; Viral Video Shows Mahesh Babu Soaked In Blood
SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ Shoot Leaked Again; Viral Video Shows Mahesh Babu Soaked In Blood
Advertisement

Videos

UP News: Atiq Ahmed's Son Aaban Dies in Jhansi Road Accident While Going to Meet Brother
Rajya Sabha News: Opposition Pushes for Amit Shah Statement Amid Heated House Debate
Jharkhand News: Sanjay Seth Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Silence on Ranchi Student Protest
Jharkhand News: Monsoon Session Begins Amid JPSC-JSSC Row and Opposition Protest
Jharkhand Assembly: NDA Targets Hemant Soren as Monsoon Session Opens Amid Exam Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget