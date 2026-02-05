'She Was Purple': Nick Jonas Reveals The Terrifying First Moments After Daughter Malti’s Birth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Behind the polished performances and global stardom, Nick Jonas recently revealed a deeply personal chapter of his life. In a candid podcast conversation, the singer spoke for the first time about the critical moments surrounding the birth of his daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and the long, uncertain weeks that followed. What unfolded in those early days, he admitted, changed him forever.

ALSO READ: Eesha Rebba Files Complaint With Banjara Hills Police Over Abusive Instagram Comments

“She Came Into The World Under Very Intense Circumstances”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Shetty (@jayshetty)

Reflecting on Malti’s arrival, Nick shared that her birth was nothing like what he and Priyanka Chopra Jonas had prepared for. The couple had been expecting their daughter later in the year, but plans shifted abruptly when they received an unexpected call.

“She came to the world under sort of very intense circumstances, which I've not really talked about ever,” Nick said during his February 4 appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. “But we were expecting her to arrive in April of the year she was born and we get a call that it's gonna be sooner. So, we basically went into action and she was born via surrogate.”

What followed were moments that remain etched in his memory. Malti entered the world weighing just 1 pound, 11 ounces. “We got to the hospital, and she came out, she was one pound, 11 ounces,” he recalled. “And purple basically. They, these angels at the NICU, kind of resuscitated her in that moment and got her taken care of really quickly and intubated and everything else.”

Months Inside The NICU During The Pandemic

The road ahead was long and emotionally exhausting. Malti spent the first three months of her life under constant medical supervision, requiring intensive care and multiple blood transfusions. During this period, Nick and Priyanka split their time at the hospital, alternating 12-hour shifts to ensure their daughter was never alone.

The experience was made even more challenging by the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It was Covid-19 time, and so my wife and I basically did 12-hour shifts at the hospital for 3.5 months,” Nick shared. “I can still smell it; there are always visceral things. It was both comforting and frightening to be there every day and to see other families going through a similar situation.”

Slowly, Malti began to gain strength. “She fought every day for 3.5 months and slowly started to gain some weight,” he said. “After six blood transfusions, she was doing great. We got to take her home after 3.5 months.”

Seeing Strength Beyond Her Early Struggles

(Image Source: Twitter/@snehamordani)

Today, Nick believes that Malti carries an unspoken awareness of her extraordinary beginning. Watching her grow has been both grounding and awe-inspiring.

“I feel like she knows how she entered the world and what that first chapter of her life was like,” he said. “And so every day is a gift, and you can actually feel it on her in the way that she behaves and how exciting everything is.”

Though he admits she may not consciously remember those early days, Nick finds meaning beyond memory. “I don’t know how much she remembers,” he added. “Probably nothing, spiritually I believe that there’s gratitude in her and that she’s incredible.”

“She’s Magic In Every Sense Of The World”

As Malti recently turned four, the weight of how far she has come continues to move him. Speaking through tears, Nick described his daughter with unfiltered emotion.

“Our daughter’s incredible, she’s just, she’s magic in every sense of the world,” he said. “She just turned four a couple weeks ago. It blows my mind, I look at her and I can see her future. I just know she’s going to do amazing things, and I’m awestruck that I get to experience her magic. She’s just perfect in every way.”

Nick Jonas married Priyanka Chopra in 2018 in Rajasthan, with both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. The couple welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022, an experience that has since reshaped how they view life, gratitude, and parenthood.