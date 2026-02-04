Eesha Rebba filed a complaint after receiving obscene and abusive comments on her Instagram posts. This online harassment occurred during her film's promotional activities.
Eesha Rebba Files Complaint With Banjara Hills Police Over Abusive Instagram Comments
Telugu actor Eesha Rebba, in her complaint with the Banjara Hills Police Station, stated that she was subjected to “obscene, sexually explicit, and defamatory comment” on Instagram.
Telugu actor Eesha Rebba has lodged a harassment complaint with the Banjara Hills Police Station after receiving obscene and abusive comments on Instagram. Banjara Hills Police said that the actor was subjected to online harassment and abuse during the promotional activities for a film project. This amounted to mental turmoil and anxiety.
Actor Faced Online Harassment, Abuse
According to news agency ANI, citing Banjara Hills Police, the abuse came from an individual running a meme-related social media account, who posted an “obscene, sexually explicit, and defamatory comment” on a public page during the film’s promotional period.
Police described the language used in the comment as “deeply disturbing, derogatory, and amounting to mental harassment”.
“Such content not only targets her dignity as a woman but also causes severe emotional distress and public humiliation. This incident has caused significant mental turmoil and anxiety,” the police further said.
Hyderabad, Telangana | Actress Eesha Rebba has approached the Banjara Hills Police Station, alleging harassment through obscene and abusive comments on her Instagram posts.— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2026
The complainant submitted a letter to bring to attention a matter of serious concern regarding online…
Although the actor hasn’t posted anything about the incident on her Instagram account, she shared several pictures a few hours ago that were taken by her sister.
The 35-year-old actor, who has carved a niche for herself in the Telugu film industry, was last seen in the film Om Shanti Shanti Shantihi. Known for her notable performances in films like Anthaka Mundu Aa Tarvatha, Awe, and Ami Thumi, Eesha takes the lead in this official Telugu adaptation of the Malayalam blockbuster Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. Directed by AR Sajeev, the film also features filmmaker-actor Tharun Bhascker in a pivotal role.
