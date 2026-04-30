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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Nana Patekar Performs 15 Tricep Dips At 76, Leaves Internet Impressed

WATCH: Nana Patekar Performs 15 Tricep Dips At 76, Leaves Internet Impressed

Nana Patekar, who is 76 years old, has impressed fans by doing 15 tricep dips in a viral video.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Nana Patekar, 76, impresses with exceptional fitness routine.
  • Video shows veteran actor performing tricep dips effortlessly.
  • Social media applauds Patekar's inspiring energy and dedication.
  • Patekar recently appeared in films like 'Housefull 5'.

Bollywood actor Nana Patekar is currently making headlines for his fitness. A recent video of him has surfaced on social media, where even at the age of 76, he is seen working out with ease. The clip has left fans surprised, and people can’t stop praising him. At this stage of life, his energy and fitness are inspiring many.

Nana Patekar Performs Tricep Dips

Recently, photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar shared a video on his Instagram, in which Nana Patekar is seen doing tricep dips. In the video, he is wearing tan shorts, a white vest, and a gamcha around his neck. He performs the dips comfortably without any difficulty, and even after finishing the exercise, there is no sign of tiredness on his face.

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Along with this, Atul wrote in the caption, “Aho Nana Saheb…!!! You’ve changed my fitness goals! This is Nana Patekar. He is 76 years old and is easily doing tricep dips on the bars. He completed 15 dips (I started recording a little late). Some days I slow down a bit. But then… I come back to Nana Saheb - what an incredible legend!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Atul Kasbekar (@atulkasbekar)

Nana Patekar’s Films

Nana Patekar has been active in the industry for a long time and is known for his powerful acting. He was last seen in Housefull 5, where he starred alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh. Apart from this, he appeared in the film O Romeo with Shahid Kapoor and Tripti Dimri, where he played the role of a police officer.

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He also made a cameo in Subedaar, featuring Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. Additionally, he has been seen in the web series Sankalp. Fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming projects.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How old is Nana Patekar?

Nana Patekar is 76 years old. He is currently making headlines for his fitness.

What exercise was Nana Patekar seen doing?

Nana Patekar was seen performing tricep dips with ease in a recent video shared on social media.

Who shared the video of Nana Patekar working out?

Photographer and producer Atul Kasbekar shared the video on his Instagram account.

What was Nana Patekar's last known film?

Nana Patekar was last seen in 'Housefull 5' alongside Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Riteish Deshmukh.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 11:35 AM (IST)
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