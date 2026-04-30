Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Roy seeks genuine work amid financial struggles.

Actor addresses viral dance videos, explains legal obligations.

Roy requests help finding work over mockery.

He emphasizes need to stay active post-stroke.

Rahul Roy, best known for Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui, has broken his silence after being trolled over viral dance videos with an influencer. The actor revealed that he has “some legal matters to pay for” and urged those mocking him, or who are concerned, to instead help him “find decent work”. He added that while the negative comments may “hurt,” they cannot “break” him.

‘Help Me Find Decent Work’

The 60-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a long note on his financial struggles and urged people to help him find some, what he called, “genuine and decent” work.

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“I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today - they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you,” Rahul Roy said in an Instagram post.

He added, “If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others.”

The actor suffered a brain stroke in November 2020 while filming in Kargil due to extreme weather conditions. He said that while he is recovering from it, he wants to stay active to feel a sense of “purpose and responsibility”.

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“And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me,” he ended his post with these words.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Roy (@officialrahulroy)

‘I’m Not Going To Do That Again’

Earlier, while speaking to HT City, he said that he will probably not make such videos again. He added that he was reluctant to make such videos but did it out of compulsion.

“Viral toh nahi hua… but compulsion ho gaya tha [It didn’t really go viral… but it became a compulsion]. Now, I am not going to do that again. Thank you to all,” he was quoted as saying.

He made music videos with a relatively unknown content creator, Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai. In one of the Reels, he was seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song belonging to the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi, featuring Rahul opposite Pooja Bhatt.

Roy, earlier this month, was also spotted walking on the streets of Mumbai carrying a heavy suitcase. In the now-viral video, he acknowledged the paparazzi, smiled at them, and continued on his way.





