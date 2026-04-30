Rahul Roy broke his silence after being trolled over viral dance videos. He revealed he has legal matters to pay for.
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Rahul Roy Hits Back At Trolls Over Viral Dance Videos, Says ‘Help Me Find Work’ Amid Financial Struggles
Rahul Roy said that he is facing financial struggles and urged those trolling him to help him find some, what he called, “genuine and decent” work.
- Rahul Roy seeks genuine work amid financial struggles.
- Actor addresses viral dance videos, explains legal obligations.
- Roy requests help finding work over mockery.
- He emphasizes need to stay active post-stroke.
Rahul Roy, best known for Mahesh Bhatt’s Aashiqui, has broken his silence after being trolled over viral dance videos with an influencer. The actor revealed that he has “some legal matters to pay for” and urged those mocking him, or who are concerned, to instead help him “find decent work”. He added that while the negative comments may “hurt,” they cannot “break” him.
‘Help Me Find Decent Work’
The 60-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a long note on his financial struggles and urged people to help him find some, what he called, “genuine and decent” work.
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“I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today - they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you,” Rahul Roy said in an Instagram post.
He added, “If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others.”
The actor suffered a brain stroke in November 2020 while filming in Kargil due to extreme weather conditions. He said that while he is recovering from it, he wants to stay active to feel a sense of “purpose and responsibility”.
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“And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me,” he ended his post with these words.
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‘I’m Not Going To Do That Again’
Earlier, while speaking to HT City, he said that he will probably not make such videos again. He added that he was reluctant to make such videos but did it out of compulsion.
“Viral toh nahi hua… but compulsion ho gaya tha [It didn’t really go viral… but it became a compulsion]. Now, I am not going to do that again. Thank you to all,” he was quoted as saying.
He made music videos with a relatively unknown content creator, Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai. In one of the Reels, he was seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song belonging to the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi, featuring Rahul opposite Pooja Bhatt.
Roy, earlier this month, was also spotted walking on the streets of Mumbai carrying a heavy suitcase. In the now-viral video, he acknowledged the paparazzi, smiled at them, and continued on his way.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why has Rahul Roy broken his silence?
What does Rahul Roy need help with?
He is seeking help to find 'genuine and decent work' to cover his legal expenses. He wants to earn through hard work.
Has Rahul Roy recovered from his brain stroke?
Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke in November 2020 and is currently recovering. He wants to stay active to feel a sense of purpose.
Will Rahul Roy make more viral videos?
He stated he will probably not make such videos again, as he did them out of compulsion and not by choice.