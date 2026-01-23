Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Mithoon Defends AR Rahman Amid Backlash Over 'Communal' Remarks

Mithoon Defends AR Rahman Amid Backlash Over 'Communal' Remarks

Composer Mithoon supports AR Rahman amid backlash over his BBC interview comments, defending the maestro’s right to voice his views on the music industry.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood composer Mithoon has stepped forward in defence of legendary Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman, who has recently faced criticism over remarks made in a BBC Asian Network interview. Rahman’s comments about changing power dynamics in the music industry, where “people who are not creative” now hold decision-making power, which he suggested “might be a communal thing," sparked a wave of debate on social media and among industry insiders.

Mithoon Defends The Maestro’s Right To Speak

In response to the controversy, Rahman issued a clarifying video message, explaining that his words were misinterpreted and stressing he never intended to hurt sentiments. Speaking to Mid-Day, Mithoon expressed admiration for Rahman and underscored the composer’s remarkable influence on Indian music.

“I have grown up looking up to Rahman sir. He was the man who threw every textbook rule out of the window, yet created a powerful impact in our industry,” Mithoon said. He added that after more than three decades in the business, Rahman has earned the right to share his views, and the audience’s enduring love for his work speaks volumes.

Industry Power Shifts: Mithoon’s Perspective

Asked about the alleged power shifts Rahman referred to, Mithoon admitted he hasn’t personally encountered them but acknowledged similar dynamics are prevalent across professions. “This must be happening in every field. Ultimately, our job is to engage the audience with our art,” he explained, emphasizing that the creative process should remain the central focus.

The Comments That Sparked Controversy

During the BBC interview, Rahman remarked, “People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face.” He described decisions often reaching him indirectly, likening them to “Chinese whispers.”

Following the backlash, Rahman clarified in his video message that music is his way of connecting with and honouring India’s rich and diverse culture. He reiterated that his intent has always been to celebrate inclusivity and that he never wished to offend anyone. Rahman also highlighted various projects reflecting his commitment to multiculturalism, thanking the nation for its continued support and pledging his unwavering dedication to music.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is AR Rahman facing criticism?

AR Rahman is facing criticism for remarks made in an interview about changing power dynamics in the music industry and his perception of who holds decision-making power.

How has Mithoon defended AR Rahman?

Mithoon defended AR Rahman by expressing admiration for his influence, stating he has earned the right to share his views after decades in the industry.

What did AR Rahman clarify about his comments?

Rahman clarified that his words were misinterpreted and he never intended to hurt sentiments or offend anyone, emphasizing his commitment to inclusivity.

What is Mithoon's perspective on the power shifts in the industry?

Mithoon admitted he hasn't personally encountered the specific power shifts Rahman mentioned but acknowledges similar dynamics exist in various professions.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 05:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
AR Rahman Bollywood Music Mithoon ENtertainment News
