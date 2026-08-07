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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities‘Why Rahul Gandhi?’: Simi Garewal Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk’s Claim That Wife Tried To Get Him To End Fast

‘Why Rahul Gandhi?’: Simi Garewal Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk’s Claim That Wife Tried To Get Him To End Fast

Simi Garewal has raised several questions after Sonam Wangchuk claimed his wife approached Rahul Gandhi to end his hunger strike.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sonam Wangchuk revealed wife sought Rahul Gandhi's fast intervention.
  • Simi Garewal questioned Wangchuk's political leader outreach, Rahul specifically.
  • Garewal also asked why Wangchuk's wife opposes

Simi Garewal has questioned Sonam Wangchuk after he revealed that his wife, Geetanjali Angmo, had made every effort to persuade Rahul Gandhi to intervene and help end his 26-day hunger strike, but received no positive response.

“We were pondering on breaking my fast through the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Geetanjali was actually working on that. She was not against Rahul. She was working hard to see if Rahul Gandhi could break my fast; she didn’t get a positive response,” Wangchuk told India Today. 

Simi Garewal Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk’s Claim

Simi Garewal questioned why the activist was reaching out to political leaders to end his fast and specifically asked why Rahul Gandhi was approached.

“Why were you chasing political leaders to break your fast? Dipke was enough. Unless you wanted political mileage out of it. And why the LOP Rahul? Was your fast against him?” she wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). 

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Garewal also questioned Geetanjali over her views on the use of the word “secular” in the Indian Constitution. “And please answer one question: why does your wife want the word 'secular' removed from our constitution?” 

Geetanjali Angmo On Removing ‘Secular’ From Constitution

In a detailed post on X, Geetanjali argued that describing India as “secular” in the Constitution was unnecessary because the Constitution already guarantees religious equality and freedom. “Calling India ‘secular’ in the Constitution is like calling water wet. Even before 1976, our Constitution was already secular in substance.”

She cited several constitutional provisions, writing, “Article 14: Equality before law, Article 25 to 28: Freedom of religion, Article 29 and 30: Protection of minority rights, And no state religion.”

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Geetanjali further argued that the term “secular” was a Western concept that did not fully reflect India’s historical approach to religious pluralism.

“The word ‘Secular’ is a Western import born of Europe’s church-state conflicts. Does not capture India’s historical approach to religious pluralism which is better described by concepts like Sarva Dharma Sambhava or equal respect for all faiths,” she wrote.

She also invoked the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, arguing that India’s philosophical traditions have long embraced pluralism and respect for different belief systems.

She described the addition of “secular” to the Preamble “a tautology,” and added, “Adding ‘secular’ to the Preamble was, philosophically, a tautology. It is resorting to something lesser than what one has always been and stood for! It obscures rather than clarifies India’s own philosophical understanding of pluralism!!”

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 02:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Simi Garewal Rahul Gandhi Sonam Wangchuk : Rahul Gandhi
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