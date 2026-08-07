Shilpa Shinde Claims Salman Khan Would Have Stood Against Her On 'Age Shaming' In Lock Upp 2

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shilpa Shinde missed Salman Khan during Lock Upp 2.

She believes Salman would address age, work shaming.

Shinde clarified Lock Upp host Farah Khan wasn't biased.

She praised Salman's past fairness on Bigg Boss.

Actress Shilpa Shinde has revealed that she missed Bollywood superstar Salman Khan during her journey on Lock Upp 2, saying she believes he would have spoken up against the "age shaming" and "work shaming" she allegedly faced inside the reality show.

Speaking to the media after the show's finale, Shilpa was asked if there was anyone she particularly missed while staying in the Lock Upp house. In response, she said she often thought of Salman Khan, recalling how he would address such situations during his time as the host of Bigg Boss.

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"I have missed him (Salman Khan) at many places. Because very frankly, a lot of things have not happened in the telecast the way I was talked to. And I am talking about Shivangi Joshi," Shilpa said. The actress alleged that she was subjected to repeated "age shaming" and "work shaming" during the show. "Age shaming, work shaming... and I remembered that the way Salmanji used to stand for those things, I missed that here," she added.

Shilpa, however, clarified that she did not consider Lock Upp host Farah Khan to be biased towards any contestant. "Whereas I could see Farah ji, that she likes me, there was no such partiality. But there is only one hour telecast, and it runs for 24 hours. So that was very insulting," she said.

Questioning the message such behaviour sends to viewers, Shilpa added, "After that, you are saying that you are playing a very good game. So you are giving this message to the youth of today, that talking to someone rudely, and answering in this way, your good game is visible. I felt very bad about that."

Praising Salman Khan, she concluded, "And I really missed him. That no one can be like him. No one can."

Shilpa shares a long association with Salman Khan through Bigg Boss 11, where she emerged as the winner during his stint as host. Salman was known for intervening in house disputes and calling out contestants over inappropriate behaviour. In Lock Upp 2, Shilpa finished as the fourth runner-up. The season concluded on August 5, with Shreya Kalra winning the trophy, Shivangi Joshi finishing as the first runner-up and Yogesh securing the second runner-up.