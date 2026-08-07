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English NewsEducationUP Govt Orders Half-Day In Schools Across Uttar Pradesh On Monday, August 10

UP Govt Orders Half-Day In Schools Across Uttar Pradesh On Monday, August 10

UP schools will close at 12:15 pm on Monday amid the Kanwar Yatra. Schools in Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut will remain shut till August 12.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 04:00 PM (IST)

All schools in Uttar Pradesh will get over at 12:15 pm on Monday in view of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra and the expected surge in movement of pilgrims across the state. 

Earlier, schools in districts including Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut have also been ordered shut amid the Kanwar Yatra till August 12. 

The Shravan month commenced on July 30, 2026, with the main festival of Shravan Shivratri scheduled for August 11, 2026. A large number of devotees and Kanwariyas have started moving through various routes in the district. 

Educational Institutions In Several Districts To Remain Closed Till August 12 

Earlier orders have also led to the closure of educational institutions in districts such as Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad and Meerut. These closures will remain in effect until August 12, 2026, amid increased movement of devotees and Kanwariyas during the Shravan period. 

The Shravan month began on July 30, 2026, while Shravan Shivratri will be observed on August 11. With pilgrim movement expected to remain high around this period, authorities have taken measures affecting educational institutions in several areas. 

The closure applies not only to schools from nursery to Class 12, but also to colleges, universities and technical institutions across the affected areas, including both government and private establishments. 

However, examinations that had already been scheduled will continue according to the existing timetable, as per the directions. This ensures that students appearing for pre-planned examinations are not affected by the closure orders. 

Educational institutions have also been directed to make the required arrangements for the closure period, including communicating important information to students and staff about examinations and reopening schedules.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News 'Kanwar Yatra' Breaking News ABP Live UP Govt Orders Half-Day In Schools UP Schools Half-Day UP Schools Half-Day August 10
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