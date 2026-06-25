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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘MEA Issued Passports Without Citizenship Verification?’ Asks Javed Akhtar After Govt Calls It A Travel Document

‘MEA Issued Passports Without Citizenship Verification?’ Asks Javed Akhtar After Govt Calls It A Travel Document

The government has maintained that the Indian Passport has always been regarded as a travel document rather than conclusive proof of citizenship.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Javed Akhtar questioned MEA's passport statement on citizenship proof.
  • MEA affirmed passports are travel documents, not citizenship proof.
  • This MEA position is a long-standing legal precedent.
  • Section 20 allows travel documents even for non-citizens.

Javed Akhtar has taken a swipe at the government after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the Indian passport as merely a travel document rather than proof of citizenship. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akhtar wondered whether the government had been handing out passports all these years without actually verifying that recipients were Indian citizens.

‘MEA Issued Passports Without Citizenship Verification?’ 

“The Ministry of External Affairs says that a passport is a document of travel, not proof of citizenship. Really ???” asked Javed Akhtar in a post on X, formerly Twitter. 

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He further said, “So are they providing this travel document to some people without being totally convinced that this person is an Indian citizen??” before calling it “absurd”.  

‘Never Been Proof Of Citizenship’: MEA On Passport

It all started when a senior official said that an Indian passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship, during Passport Seva Divas. What’s more is that this was not a fresh policy announcement, but rather a legal position that has been in place for decades. According to a Hindustan Times report, the Indian Passport has always been regarded as a travel document rather than conclusive proof of citizenship.

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It is to be noted that Section 20 of the Passports Act allows the Central Government, under exceptional circumstances and in public interest, to issue a passport or travel document even to someone who is not an Indian citizen. This provision explains why the passport cannot, in strict legal terms, be treated as definitive proof of citizenship. Furthermore, the Bombay High Court, in a 2013 ruling, held that merely possessing a passport does not conclusively prove that someone holds Indian citizenship.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the MEA's view on an Indian passport concerning citizenship?

The Ministry of External Affairs states that an Indian passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship. This position has been a legal standard for decades.

Why is an Indian passport not considered definitive proof of citizenship?

Section 20 of the Passports Act allows the government to issue travel documents even to non-citizens under special circumstances. This legal provision means it cannot be definitive proof of citizenship.

Who recently commented on the MEA's passport statement?

Javed Akhtar criticized the MEA's stance on X, questioning if passports were issued without verifying recipients' Indian citizenship. He called the situation

Is the MEA's statement about passports being travel documents a new policy?

No, this is not a fresh policy announcement. According to the article, it is a long-standing legal position that has been in place for decades.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Passport Javed Akhtar MEA
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