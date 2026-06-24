Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom First-look posters for Mirzapur: The Movie officially released.

Key characters Kaleen, Guddu, Munna Bhaiya were featured.

Teaser for the highly anticipated film drops tomorrow.

Worldwide theatrical release scheduled for September 4, 2026.

The countdown to Mirzapur: The Movie has officially begun. Ahead of the teaser release scheduled for tomorrow, the makers have unveiled a fresh set of first-look character posters, bringing some of the franchise’s most iconic faces back into the spotlight. Featuring the legendary Gaddi alongside Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya, the posters have reignited excitement among fans eager to see the crime saga make its transition from streaming screens to cinemas.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur: The Movie Drops New Poster Ahead Of Teaser Release

‘Gaddi Hai Toh Hum Hain’ Brings Back The Legacy Of Mirzapur

The newly released posters carry the powerful message, “Gaddi Hai Toh Hum Hain,” a reminder of the power struggles, rivalries and legacy that have remained at the heart of the Mirzapur universe.

The reveal quickly set social media buzzing, with fans revisiting memorable moments from the franchise while speculating about what lies ahead in its theatrical chapter. With the teaser arriving tomorrow, anticipation around the project continues to build.

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Kaleen Bhaiya Makes His Presence Felt

Sharing the first-look poster of Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya, the makers wrote, “Jo aaya hai, woh jaayega bhi, bas marzi Kaleen Bhaiya ki hogi. Aapka swagat karte hain bade parde par. #MirzapurTheMovie, teaser out tomorrow at 12PM. Set a reminder and be the first ones to watch the teaser.”

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Guddu Bhaiya Returns To The Big Screen

The makers also unveiled Ali Fazal’s character poster, teasing Guddu Bhaiya’s arrival in cinemas.

They captioned the post, “Shuru majboori mein kiye the, ab maja aa raha hai. Guddu Bhaiya aa rahe hain bade parde par, taiyaar hain na? #MirzapurTheMovie, teaser out tomorrow at 12PM. Set a reminder and be the first ones to watch the teaser.”

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Munna Bhaiya’s ‘Bhaukaal’ Continues

Adding to the excitement, Divyenndu’s first-look poster as Munna Bhaiya was also released.

The accompanying message read, "Hindi philam ke hero hain hum, kaha tha na, hum amar hain. Munna Bhaiya ka bhaukaal, ab bade parde par. #MirzapurTheMovie, teaser out tomorrow at 12PM. Set a reminder and be the first ones to watch the teaser. Watch #MirzapurTheMovie only in cinemas in Hindi & Telugu"

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Mirzapur: The Movie Release Date

Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment, Mirzapur: The Movie is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. The film has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, with co-producers Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The film will be released in Hindi and Telugu and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 4 September 2026.