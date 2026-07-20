Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Naresh criticizes E20 petrol due to high repair costs.

He cites friend's costly engine repair on Toyota Camry.

Naresh questions rollout speed, suggesting gradual implementation like Brazil.

He switched to expensive 100-octane fuel for his Porsche.

Mahesh Babu's Stepbrother Naresh Criticises E20 Petrol, Says ‘I’m Not Anti-National’Telugu actor Naresh Vijaya Krishna, who is also Mahesh Babu's stepbrother, has voiced strong concerns over India's E20 petrol rollout, arguing that the ethanol-blended fuel is creating financial stress for vehicle owners. In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), the actor insisted that his criticism should not be viewed as opposition to the country, saying his concerns are centred on motorists who may struggle with expensive repairs and fuel costs.

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Naresh Says E20 Petrol Is Causing Concern

Sharing his views on X, Naresh began by making it clear that his remarks were not politically motivated.

He said, "I am not anti national but this ethanol Petrol is giving heart attacks from bike users to high-end car users . My friend (a sympathiser of BJP) who bought Toyota Camry recently had to change valves of the engine. Which cost him 3.5 lks. If the same happens to my new Porsche Panamera the cost would be approx 12 lks."

The actor said the possibility of expensive repairs prompted him to switch to premium 100-octane fuel for his Porsche Panamera.

"So I had to shift to high octane 100 Petrol at the cost of. Rs 165 rs a litre. What about bike users or anyone for that matter. Nightmares."

He further added, "As a former leader of bjp i understand, the party has a strong think tank plans a, b & c but this decision to protect the environment at the cost of crores of people certainly look very hasty & radical."

I am not anti national but this ethanol Petrol is giving heart attacks from bike users to high-end car users . My friend( a sympathiser of BJP) who bought Toyota Camry recently had to change valves of the engine. Which cost him 3.5 lks . If the same happens to my new Porsche… pic.twitter.com/4ciFCJxRv4 — Naresh Vijaya Krishna (@ItsActorNaresh) July 19, 2026

Cites Brazil While Questioning The Speed Of Implementation

Naresh also argued that countries such as Brazil adopted ethanol-blended fuel gradually rather than introducing it rapidly. Referring to Brazil's approach, he questioned the pace of implementation in India.

"Small countries like Brazil have successfully implemented ethanol in a phase wise manner and succeeded. Why the hurry? See the cost of various petrol variants I posted below. Just telling."

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Calls E20 Rollout A 'Nightmare'

Continuing his criticism, Naresh described the E20 petrol rollout as a "nightmare" for motorists. He reiterated that while environmental protection is important, the transition should have been implemented more gradually.

The actor also referred to his friend's alleged repair bill of Rs 3.5 lakh for engine valve replacement on a recently purchased Toyota Camry and claimed that similar repairs on his Porsche Panamera could cost around Rs 12 lakh. According to Naresh, these concerns reflect the challenges faced by motorists as discussions around E20 fuel continue across the country.