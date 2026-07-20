The conversation began while the panel discussed actor Dia Mirza's views on climate change and the various factors contributing to the environmental crisis. During the discussion, Abhinav said, "One of the biggest causes of global warming, among several other reasons, is actually watching porn." Explaining his point, he claimed that the production and global transmission of such content require substantial energy, resulting in a significant carbon footprint.

Actor Abhinav Shukla has triggered fresh debate after sharing his views on pornography and climate change during the latest episode of the4POV podcast. Joined by Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan, and Rocky Jaiswal, Abhinav argued that the production and streaming of pornographic content contribute to global warming because of the energy consumed by the industry. The conversation soon shifted to the wider effects of pornography, with the actor claiming it creates unrealistic expectations and influences behaviour. The discussion surprised his co-hosts and has since drawn mixed reactions on social media, where clips from the episode continue to circulate widely.

Podcast Discussion

Abhinav also spoke about the personal effects of pornography, saying, "Porn is dangerous." He argued that it creates unrealistic expectations and may affect men's motivation and productivity. "It gives you a very unrealistic expectation of what reality is. For a man, it makes you soft. You lose purpose, you waste time, and you lose strength," he added.

ALSO READ | Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' Crosses Rs 10 Crore In Advance Sales Ahead Of July 23 Release

During the conversation, Rubina asked whether he had ever watched pornography, to which Abhinav replied that he had. Rocky responded with humour, while Hina shared that she had watched it but never found it appealing. Rubina added that she had read about pornography being considered addictive by some people.

Social Media Reactions

Clips from the episode have since spread across social media, prompting a range of reactions from viewers. While some agreed with parts of the discussion, others questioned Abhinav's claims and the comparison between pornography and climate change. The podcast has attracted attention in recent weeks over conversations involving public figures, making the latest episode another widely discussed instalment.

ALSO READ | Gautami Kapoor Defends Husband Ram Kapoor Amid Lock Upp 2 Shreya Kalra Kissing Row, Says 'That's The Way He Is'

Abhinav Shukla's remarks have added to ongoing conversations around digital habits, relationships and environmental awareness. As the podcast clip continues to circulate online, the discussion has generated both support and criticism across social media platforms.