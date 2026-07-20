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English NewsEntertainmentCelebrities'One Of The Biggest Causes Of Global Warming Is Watching P***': Abhinav Shukla's Remarks Go Viral

'One Of The Biggest Causes Of Global Warming Is Watching P***': Abhinav Shukla's Remarks Go Viral

Abhinav Shukla sparked debate after claiming on the the4POV podcast that pornography contributes to global warming through its energy consumption. He also described porn as "dangerous", prompting mixed reactions from Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, and social media users.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 20 Jul 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Abhinav Shukla linked pornography production to global warming.
  • He argued pornography creates unrealistic expectations and affects men.
  • Co-hosts Rubina, Hina, Rocky discussed their personal experiences.
  • The podcast discussion triggered mixed reactions on social media.

Actor Abhinav Shukla has triggered fresh debate after sharing his views on pornography and climate change during the latest episode of the4POV podcast. Joined by Rubina Dilaik, Hina Khan, and Rocky Jaiswal, Abhinav argued that the production and streaming of pornographic content contribute to global warming because of the energy consumed by the industry. The conversation soon shifted to the wider effects of pornography, with the actor claiming it creates unrealistic expectations and influences behaviour. The discussion surprised his co-hosts and has since drawn mixed reactions on social media, where clips from the episode continue to circulate widely.

Pornography And Climate Change

The conversation began while the panel discussed actor Dia Mirza's views on climate change and the various factors contributing to the environmental crisis. During the discussion, Abhinav said, "One of the biggest causes of global warming, among several other reasons, is actually watching porn." Explaining his point, he claimed that the production and global transmission of such content require substantial energy, resulting in a significant carbon footprint.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Abhinav Shukla's main argument linking pornography and climate change?

Abhinav Shukla argued that the production and streaming of pornographic content consume substantial energy. This energy use contributes to a significant carbon footprint, thereby impacting global warming.

What personal effects did Abhinav Shukla attribute to pornography?

Abhinav Shukla claimed that pornography creates unrealistic expectations and can make men 'soft.' He added that it may lead to losing purpose, wasting time, and diminishing strength.

How did Abhinav's co-hosts react to his statements about pornography?

Rubina Dilaik asked if Abhinav had watched pornography, and Hina Khan shared she had but found it unappealing. Rocky Jaiswal responded to the discussion with humor.

What was the general social media reaction to the podcast episode?

Clips from the episode circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions. Some viewers agreed with parts of the discussion, while others questioned Abhinav's claims.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 20 Jul 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhinav Shukla Climate Change Rocky Jaiswal Pornography Hina Khan Global Warming Rubina Dilaik The4POV Podcast
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