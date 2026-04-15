Madonna To Release 15th Studio Album After 7-Year Break

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Madonna teases new music, details of 15th album soon.

Album reflects personal struggles and artistic growth.

Potential collaboration with Britney Spears is hinted.

This marks longest gap between Madonna's albums.

The Queen of Pop, Madonna is all set to make her music comeback in two days. The singer-songwriter, 67, born Madonna Louise Ciccone, will finally unveil details of her upcoming 15th studio album seven years after releasing her Madame X record.

The album is said to be her passion project, in which she has put her heart and soul, reports ‘Female First UK’.

A source told The Sun, “Madonna is ready to enter her new era and, on Friday, fans will finally get a taste of what she has been working on with Stuart Price. This album has been such a passion project for Madonna. It’s taken her to a different level in her artistry and she is excited for her fans to hear what she has been working on”.



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The source further mentioned, “Madonna has been through so much in the past few years. She almost died in 2023 after contracting sepsis and she lost her brother Christopher the following year. The album will be steeped in reflections of what she has endured and how she has overcome everything thrown in her path. Working with Stuart has been brilliant for Madonna, too. “Confessions on a Dance Floor back in 2005 was one of her best records and he has injected some of that magic into their new sessions”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the gap between Madame X and her new record will have been the longest gap Madonna has left between records since the start of her career. Reports of the new album come after The Sun reported Madonna is set to reunite with Britney Spears on her new record.

The newspaper said the singer, the world’s biggest-selling female recording artiste, tried to connect with the ‘Toxic’ performer, 44, in December and January with hopes of a joint writing or studio session. A collaboration between the singers would mark 23 years since they landed a hit with ‘Me Against The Music’.

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A source close to Britney, who is now in rehab after her arrest in March for allegedly driving under the influence, said, “Madonna believes Britney is not just a brilliant artist, but a lovely person”.

“They had a great time in the past working together and had touched on working together again. Madonna felt that Britney could bring something to her new album or perhaps join for a writing idea. She feels a connection to Britney and has been a vocal supporter of her, despite all the concern about her welfare in the last couple of years. “Madonna is one of the few people on the planet to understand the stresses and troubles of being one of the most famous people in the world”, the source added.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)