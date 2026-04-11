Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lara Dutta credits Akshay Kumar for support in her debut.

Dutta praises Kumar for protecting co-stars Lara and Priyanka.

Kumar never took advantage of their inexperience.

Andaaz, co-starring Dutta, Kumar, and Chopra, was a hit.

You must remember the film Andaaz starring Lara Dutta, Akshay Kumar, and Priyanka Chopra. The film gave us great chemistry between Akshay and both actresses. At the same time, Akshay and Priyanka also shared some bold scenes in the same film. The duo was also seen together in films like Aitraaz. Now, Lara Dutta has revisited those old memories and opened up about Akshay’s behaviour those days. Here’s what she said.

Recently, Lara Dutta spoke to YouTube channel ATN Canada, where she shared many personal stories and throwback moments. The actress called herself lucky and revealed that her career began with Andaaz right after she won the title of Miss Universe. In the film, she was cast alongside Akshay and Priyanka. Lara praised Akshay for his support and even called him her friend, philosopher, and guide.

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Lara Dutta Calls Akshay ‘Philosopher’

During the conversation, Lara said, “I consider myself lucky that I got my first producer, Sunil Darshan, and a brilliant director like the late Raj Kanwar.” She also spoke about Akshay Kumar, calling him her closest support system. She added, “My first co-star, whom I consider my guide, philosopher, and a very good friend, is Akshay Kumar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

'He never took advantage Of Us'

Talking further about Akshay’s behaviour, Lara said, “He is someone who was very protective. Priyanka and I entered the industry at the same time. We were two young girls with big dreams but no guidance or direction. But Akshay Kumar never took advantage of that.” Praising him, she added, “Today, I feel he is extremely street-smart. He understands business well, but he never misused anything.”

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The Film Released 22 Years Ago

For context, Andaaz, starring Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Priyanka Chopra, released in 2003. Akshay’s role as Raj was widely loved by the audience. The film featured a strong love triangle and turned out to be a hit, with the trio’s chemistry being appreciated.

Upcoming Films

Talking about their upcoming projects, Akshay Kumar is currently in the news for his horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, which is set to release in theatres on April 17. Apart from this, he also has films like Welcome to the Jungle, Hera Pheri 5, and Golmaal 5.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, will be seen in S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, where she will share screen with Mahesh Babu.

As for Lara Dutta, she was last seen in Ishq-E-Nadaan in 2023. She is now in the news for her upcoming film Ramayan, which is expected to release around Diwali.