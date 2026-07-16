Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Puneet Superstar criticized Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike as

He claimed Wangchuk was used politically and urged him to eat.

Social media criticized Puneet; Wangchuk entered 19th hunger-strike day.

Wangchuk's health remains stable, calling for July 20 march.

Puneet Superstar, popularly known as “Lord Puneet” among his fans, has come under fire on social media after claiming that “Sonam Wangchuk is doing drama” and asserting that no one can survive without food for more than two days. The influencer also alleged that CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was “using” Wangchuk for his own political agenda.

‘Sonam Wangchuk Drama Kar Raha Hai’: Puneet Superstar

In a now-viral video, Puneet said, “Sonam, don’t do so much drama. Because if someone stays hungry for more than two days, then he dies. And if you think your hunger strike will make any difference to the government, leave the government - it won’t make any difference to us either. How many people like you have come and gone?”

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He further claimed that Wangchuk was being “used” by Abhishek.

“And your friend Abhishek - tell him to stay hungry for two days. It won’t make any difference to him either. He is enjoying this. He is using you, and he will leave you. That’s why, my brother, these days even if parents don’t eat, children don’t care. And if children don’t eat, parents don’t care,” he said.

Puneet went on to urge Wangchuk to end his fast. “So don’t do this nonsense. Get up and eat roti, chole kulcha, eggs and chowmein. If you want, I’ll pay for it. But don’t do this,” before adding, “This is society. No one likes to see someone stay hungry, but in the end, it won’t make any difference to anyone. And you’re doing this drama. You’re not going to become a Bollywood artist. Your era ended 20 years ago. Today is the era of social media.”

Towards the end of the video, Puneet accused Wangchuk of misleading people. “Don’t fool people with this nonsense. The government knows everything. You’re just doing drama.”

‘Puneet Will Do Anything For Money’: Social Media Reacts

The video sparked widespread criticism online, with many users taking to the comments section as well as X (formerly Twitter) to express their views.

“Bhagat Singh went on a 116-day hunger strike,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “He will say anything for money.”

“He is the one doing the real drama,” a third user remarked.

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Several others posted, “Puneet unfollow button,” while a few even threatened him and demanded his location.

Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Update

Sonam Wangchuk has entered the 19th day of his hunger strike and has lost over 9 kg. Sharing his latest health bulletin, Dr Satish Lamba said Wangchuk’s blood sugar level was 80 mg/dL, his pulse rate was 72 beats per minute, and his blood pressure was 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting. He added that Wangchuk remains adequately hydrated and mentally alert despite appearing visibly weak.

On Day 18 of his fast, the activist appealed to people across the country to join him for a march to Parliament on July 20 instead of asking him to end his hunger strike.