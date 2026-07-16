Salman recorded it to redirect public attention away from the controversy surrounding debutant Sooraj Pancholi. He aimed to put the spotlight on himself instead of the new actors.
Explorer
'I'm A Hero, So I'll Sing It': Amaal Mallik On Salman Khan Recording Main Hoon Hero Tera Song
Amaal Mallik has revealed that Salman Khan recorded Main Hoon Hero Tera to shift attention away from the controversy surrounding Sooraj Pancholi before Hero released. The composer also shared behind-the-scenes details about the recording and Salman's decision to take the spotlight.
- Salman Khan sang
- He aimed to shift focus from debut actors' controversies.
- Composer Amaal Mallik detailed Salman's unique recording process.
- Amaal considers it Salman's finest musical performance to date.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Salman Khan record his own version of 'Main Hoon Hero Tera'?
Who originally sang 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' for the film's trailer?
Armaan Malik originally sang 'Main Hoon Hero Tera.' His version became very popular after featuring in the film's trailer.
How was Salman Khan's version of 'Main Hoon Hero Tera' recorded?
The song was recorded across eight different locations, including various studios and Salman's farmhouse, using the same microphone. Composer Amaal Mallik guided Salman during the sessions.
What was Amaal Mallik's opinion on Salman Khan's singing in 'Main Hoon Hero Tera'?
Amaal Mallik considers it one of Salman's finest musical performances. He noted it was special in terms of Salman's levelling and hitting the notes.
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