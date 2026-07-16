'I'm A Hero, So I'll Sing It': Amaal Mallik On Salman Khan Recording Main Hoon Hero Tera Song

Composer Amaal Mallik has revealed why Salman Khan recorded his own version of Main Hoon Hero Tera for the 2015 film Hero, despite the original track by Armaan Malik already becoming a hit. Speaking about the decision, Amaal said Salman stepped in as the film approached release because he wanted public attention to shift away from the controversy surrounding debutant Sooraj Pancholi. According to the composer, the superstar deliberately chose to put the spotlight on himself instead of the newcomers. Amaal also shared how the song was recorded and why he believes the final version remains one of Salman's best.

Salman Khan Hero Song

Speaking to Mashable India, Amaal Mallik said Armaan Malik's version of Main Hoon Hero Tera had already become hugely popular after it featured in the film's trailer. However, as Hero neared release, Salman Khan decided to record a separate version.

Recalling the conversation, Amaal said, "The trailer came out with Armaan's voice, and the song became a blockbuster. But when the film was released, there was a lot of negativity around it. Salman sir said, 'I should do something to take the negativity away and put the focus on me, not Sooraj and Athiya.' He has always been that kind of person."

He further added, "He took the bullet himself. He said, 'I'll come and sing the song. It should be the end-credit track because I'm introducing them, and I'm a hero too. I'm a hero, so I'll sing it.' Then he said, 'Let's dub my version and see how it turns out."

Recording Process

Amaal revealed that Salman never claimed to be a trained singer and relied entirely on his guidance during the recording sessions. He said, "He would tell me, 'I'm not a singer. You decide.' But he had to take that call, and it turned out to be the right one." The composer explained that the song was recorded across eight different locations, including Himesh Reshammiya's studio, Yash Raj Studios, Salman's farmhouse, and a film set. To maintain consistency, the same microphone was used throughout.

Describing his technique, Amaal said, "He has this naturally husky voice. The baritone is not like Amitabh Bachchan sir's, but it is definitely there. I kept the microphone six feet away and switched on reverb to create a mountain-like echo. Then I asked him to sing. I would first sing one line and then ask him to repeat that line."

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Amaal On Salman

Looking back at the experience, Amaal said the Hero track remains one of Salman's finest musical performances. He said, "He has sung many songs after that, but what he achieved in terms of levelling and hitting the notes on Hero was special. Salman bhai himself told me, 'Whatever magic we created in Hero, nobody has been able to recreate."

He also recalled an incident from the music video shoot, saying, "The moment he removed his sunglasses, I asked him, 'Bhai, why did you do that?' He replied, 'That's where the views will come from, son.' The man knows who he is. He owns his stardom, and I think he absolutely killed it with this song."

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Hero, directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Salman Khan and Subhash Ghai, marked the Bollywood debut of Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty. The film was released amid scrutiny surrounding allegations against Sooraj in the Jiah Khan death case. In 2023, a special CBI court acquitted him of the charge of abetment to suicide due to lack of evidence.

Amaal Mallik's account offers a fresh insight into the making of Main Hoon Hero Tera, highlighting how Salman Khan used his star power to support the film and its debut actors during a difficult period.