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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Dangerous Reckless Lies': Katy Perry Strongly Denies Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations

'Dangerous Reckless Lies': Katy Perry Strongly Denies Ruby Rose's Sexual Assault Allegations

Katy Perry denies Ruby Rose’s sexual assault allegation, calling it “dangerous reckless lies” as the controversy spreads online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 12:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ruby Rose accuses Katy Perry of sexual assault at Melbourne nightclub.
  • Rose alleges incident occurred nearly two decades ago when she was young.
  • Katy Perry's representatives deny all allegations as 'dangerous reckless lies'.
  • No legal case confirmed; situation remains a battle of public statements.

A storm has erupted online after Australian actress Ruby Rose publicly accused global pop star Katy Perry of sexual assault, a claim the singer’s team has firmly denied. As the allegations rapidly gained traction across social media, Perry’s representatives issued a strongly worded response, dismissing the claims outright. But with no legal case confirmed, the situation remains a battle of statements, leaving many questioning what really happened.

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Allegation Resurfaces Nearly Two Decades Later

The controversy began when Ruby Rose shared a series of posts on Threads, alleging that an incident took place at a nightclub in Melbourne almost 20 years ago. Reflecting on why she had not spoken out earlier, she wrote:

“I was only in my early 20s. I’m now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly … I told the story publicly but changed it to be a ‘funny little drunk story’ because I didn’t know how else to handle it.”

Her posts quickly went viral, drawing widespread attention and sparking intense debate online.

Detailed Claims And Social Media Fallout

In subsequent responses, Rose elaborated further on the alleged incident and suggested that others may have been present at the time. She also indicated that she had previously downplayed the experience publicly, only now describing it as something far more serious.

The actor additionally hinted at the possibility of witnesses but did not present verifiable evidence in her posts. Despite the gravity of the claims, there has been no confirmation of any formal legal proceedings linked to the allegation so far.

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Katy Perry's Team Issues Response 

Katy Perry has not personally addressed the situation, but her representatives released a statement strongly rejecting the accusation.

The response said, “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

At present, there is no publicly available record of an investigation or court case tied to the allegation. The issue remains confined to social media statements and official responses, with neither side providing substantiated evidence in a legal setting.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main allegation made by Ruby Rose against Katy Perry?

Ruby Rose has publicly accused Katy Perry of sexual assault. She claims the incident occurred at a Melbourne nightclub nearly 20 years ago when Rose was in her early 20s.

How has Katy Perry's team responded to the allegations?

Katy Perry's representatives have issued a strong denial, calling the allegations

Have any legal proceedings been initiated regarding these claims?

As of now, there is no confirmed legal case or formal investigation linked to Ruby Rose's allegations against Katy Perry. The situation remains a public exchange of statements.

Why did Ruby Rose wait almost 20 years to speak out publicly?

Ruby Rose stated that she was young and unsure how to handle the experience at the time. She previously described it as a 'funny little drunk story' before revealing its more serious nature.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood Ruby Rose Katy Perry ENtertainment News
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