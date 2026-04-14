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HomeEntertainmentHollywoodTom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gets Big Poster Reveal At CinemaCon

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day Gets Big Poster Reveal At CinemaCon

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, featuring Tom Holland, is set to release in theatres on July 31.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New Spider-Man film teased as mature, emotional performance.
  • Two posters revealed: one with The Hand, one emotional.
  • Trailer shows secret identity, major MCU character cameos.
  • Film bridges to Avengers: Doomsday, boasts record trailer views.

Tom Holland’s fourth solo outing as Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to release on July 31, made a major appearance at CinemaCon held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. During the presentation, Sony head Tom Rothman dropped two new posters from the film and teased that the movie “feels like nothing he’s ever made”.

He further described it as Holland’s “finest performance” and called it the most “emotional Spider-Man film yet” and “a mature chapter of the franchise”.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Posters 

Two new posters of Spider-Man: Brand New Day were showcased at the event. One poster features Spider-Man facing off against what appears to be The Hand. 

The second has a more emotional tone, resembling the original trilogy style, with MJ reflected in Spider-Man’s eye.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Trailer

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer shows Tom Holland returning as Peter Parker, but in a changed world where his identity is no longer known. Following the events of No Way Home, Peter is seen living in isolation while continuing to protect New York City in secrecy.

The trailer also hints at major MCU connections, featuring appearances by Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher.

The film appears to expand beyond a standalone Spider-Man story, positioning itself as a key link in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is also expected to act as a bridge toward Avengers: Doomsday, which is slated for release later this year.

Zendaya returns as MJ, although reports suggest her screen time may be more limited this time.

“Following Dr Stephen Strange’s spell at the end of the film Spider-Man: No Way Home, the world has forgotten that Peter Parker exists. Four years later, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man. While investigating a series of crimes, he uncovers a larger mystery and faces the consequences of his past,” read the description posted with the teaser. 

Brand New Day is expected to be one of Sony’s biggest releases of the year. The trailer reportedly broke records with 718 million views in just 24 hours. Previous instalment crossed nearly $2 billion globally despite pandemic-era challenges.

The film is produced in collaboration with Marvel Studios and is written by No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Spider-Man: Brand New Day releasing?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31. It is expected to be one of Sony's biggest releases of the year.

What can we expect from Tom Holland's performance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Sony head Tom Rothman described Holland's performance as his 'finest' and the film as his 'most emotional Spider-Man film yet,' calling it a 'mature chapter.'

What is the premise of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Following events from No Way Home, Peter Parker's identity is forgotten. He anonymously protects New York City as Spider-Man while uncovering a larger mystery.

Are there any other MCU characters in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Yes, the trailer hints at major MCU connections with appearances by Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tom Holland Spider Man Brand New Day CinemaCon
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