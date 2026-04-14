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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Goodbye Love Of My Life,’ Zanai Bhosle’s Emotional Note For Grandmother Asha Bhosle

‘Goodbye Love Of My Life,’ Zanai Bhosle’s Emotional Note For Grandmother Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92, and her last rites were performed by her son Anand Bhosle.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Asha Bhosle cremated with state honours at Shivaji Park.
  • Granddaughter Zanai shared an emotional tribute online.
  • Zanai expressed gratitude for love and respect shown.
  • She bid a final farewell to her

After Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park on Monday in the presence of family members, political leaders, and film industry personalities, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared an emotional note on social media. Zanai was also the first member of the family to publicly share updates about the legendary singer’s hospitalisation.

Zanai Shares Emotional Note

Taking to Instagram Stories, Zanai expressed gratitude for the love and respect shown to her grandmother. She added that she is overwhelmed at the moment and will write something when she can. 

ALSO READ| Who Survives Asha Bhosle? Son Anand, Granddaughter Zanai And Siblings Meena, Usha, Hridaynath

“So overwhelmed with emotions. I’ll write something when I can, but I have to say there were so many people who respected and honoured her today. Beyond everything, they showed her so much love,” she wrote.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart. She deserved every bit of it. I realise she lives on in all of us, in our hearts forever, and she has seen it all from above,” she added.

Zanai also shared a photograph from the funeral ceremony of her grandmother on her Instagram Story.

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In another Story, Zanai reposted a birthday post she had shared earlier for Asha Bhosle on her 92nd birthday. In the post, she had written, “Happy Birthday to meri choti si Asha!!” along with a heart emoji, playfully adding, “92 or 29?? Hmm?”

While resharing the post, she wrote an emotional farewell message: “Goodbye, my love, love of my life.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

 

Asha Bhosle Last Rites 

The last rites of Asha Bhosle were performed by her son Anand Bhosle. The legendary singer passed away at the age of 92 after being admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital on April 11.

She was hospitalised due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, and was unwell for several months.

Earlier, Zanai had shared an update about her grandmother’s health on social media.

“My grandmother, Asha Bhosle, due to extreme exhaustion and suffering from a chest infection, has been admitted to hospital and we request you to respect our privacy,” she wrote on X.

She added that the treatment was ongoing and the family hoped for a positive update soon. The news of Asha Bhosle’s death was later confirmed by her son Anand Bhosle. Doctors stated that the singer passed away due to multiple organ failure.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where were Asha Bhosle's funeral rites performed?

Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park on Monday.

What was Asha Bhosle's cause of death?

The legendary singer passed away due to multiple organ failure after being admitted to the hospital for extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

Who performed Asha Bhosle's last rites?

Asha Bhosle's last rites were performed by her son, Anand Bhosle.

Who shared an emotional note after Asha Bhosle's passing?

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, shared an emotional note on social media expressing gratitude for the love and respect shown to her grandmother.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 11:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Zanai Bhosle
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