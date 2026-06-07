Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Janhvi Kapoor's make-up artist defended her with an Instagram post.

Post alleged Janhvi questioned specific camera angles during post-production.

Alleged messages surfaced, detailing Janhvi's discomfort with certain shots.

Film 'Peddi' criticized for character's depiction, non-consensual kiss.

The controversy surrounding Peddi continues to gather momentum, with Janhvi Kapoor’s make-up artist now publicly backing the actor amid criticism over the portrayal of her character in the film. While audiences have questioned several scenes featuring Janhvi’s character, the discussion has also shifted towards whether the actor had previously expressed discomfort over the way those moments were filmed.

ALSO READ: ‘Every Woman Deserves To Be Respected’: Peddi Director Apologises As Janhvi Kapoor's Character Faces Backlash

Make-Up Artist Shares Post Defending Janhvi Kapoor

(Image Source: Instagram/@savleenmanchanda)

As criticism over Peddi intensified online, Janhvi’s make-up artist, Savleen Kaur Manchanda, appeared to support the actor by sharing a post on Instagram Stories. The post argued that Janhvi had voiced concerns about specific shots during post-production and should not be blamed for the final version seen on screen.

The post stated, "It is easy to blame an actress for the roles she takes, but the actual timeline tells a different story. Reports show that Janhvi Kapoor explicitly questioned these shots during post-production, a boundary that perfectly mirrors her recent public stance against the industry's habit of oversexualizing women."

It further alleged that the actor had objected to certain camera angles used in the film.

"She drew a professional line, but the final edit kept the footage anyway. This isn't a case of an actress failing to stand up for herself. It is a director choosing to ignore a boundary because he decided her consent mattered less than his box office numbers."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recommendation Community (@recommendationcommunity)

Savleen did not add any personal remarks while sharing the post, but her decision to repost it was widely interpreted as support for Janhvi amid the ongoing debate.

Alleged Messages Fuel Discussion

The controversy gained further attention after several fan accounts circulated screenshots of messages purportedly sent by Janhvi. The messages suggested that she had repeatedly raised concerns about the filming of certain scenes involving her character.

One screenshot, reportedly dated 30 October, claimed the actor specifically objected to particular camera angles being used.

In the message, Janhvi allegedly wrote, “I told him no b**b and waist shots. And Ram sir is so sweet he also yelled at him and said you will not take such angles of her ever again. So he got upset.”

The actor has not publicly addressed the controversy or commented on the authenticity of the screenshots.

Screenshots from a conversation between #JanhviKapoor and @janhvi_kapoor_slays. According to Janhvi, she expressed discomfort over certain camera angles and had to ask for those shots to be removed multiple times. Boundaries deserve respect! pic.twitter.com/u0XiJITrXT — Rehma Khan☆ (@lifelinejanhvi) June 6, 2026

ALSO READ: Ram Charan’s Japanese Fans Fly To Hyderabad For Peddi, Sing Film Songs Outside Theatre: WATCH

Scenes That Sparked Criticism

Since its theatrical release on June 4, Peddi has faced criticism from a section of viewers over the depiction of Janhvi’s character, Achiyyamma.

Many viewers argued that her introduction focused heavily on her physical appearance rather than establishing her personality or role within the story. Another sequence that drew criticism involved Peddi expressing his desire for Achiyyamma despite her apparent lack of interest, followed by a kiss during a power outage without her consent.

Separate criticism also emerged regarding the overall treatment of the character. An excerpt from a widely shared post argued that while the film attempted to present a socially conscious sports drama, Janhvi’s character was reduced to her physical appearance rather than being developed as a fully realised individual.