Karan Tacker Warns Fans After Scammers Pose As His Manager On Telegram To Demand Money

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Karan Tacker warned fans about fraudsters impersonating his manager.

Scammers shifted platforms, continuing to target unsuspecting people online.

Actor urges fans to verify claims; avoid unofficial advance payments.

Actor Karan Tacker has alerted his fans after discovering that fraudsters have been impersonating his manager to cheat people online. The scammers allegedly promised fans a chance to connect with the actor in exchange for advance payments. After receiving screenshots from media contacts and associates, Karan reported the matter to the cybercrime authorities and warned his followers through social media. However, despite the action taken, the fraudsters have reportedly shifted to other messaging platforms to continue targeting unsuspecting people. The actor has now urged fans to stay cautious and avoid making payments to anyone claiming to represent him.

Karan Tacker Scam Alert

Karan Tacker revealed that he first learnt about the fraud after receiving screenshots showing someone posing as his manager and asking fans to pay money in return for arranging a meeting with him. Speaking about the incident, he said, “Someone from the media sent me a screenshot of a person impersonating my manager. Then when I put it up on my Instagram, somebody I work with in Delhi, who also does events, again sent me another screenshot. What they are doing is that they are saying they will connect people to Karan Tacker and are asking for an advance for it. So, I got in touch with cybercrime, who said that they blocked the number.”

To alert fans, the actor also shared posts and stories on Instagram warning people against the scam.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker)

Scammers Shift To Telegram

According to Karan, blocking one contact number has not stopped the fraudsters. He claimed they have now moved to other platforms, including Telegram. “Since I put the post up, I have got hundreds of messages saying that these people are now getting in touch through other platforms like Telegram since they have been blocked on WhatsApp. I am just trying to spread the word so that nobody gets scammed out of their money,” he said.

The actor added that the scammers first check whether the person knows them personally. If they do, the conversation ends immediately. While Karan said he has not been informed of anyone losing money so far, he believes people can easily become victims of such frauds.

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“But it's sad if people are actually falling for it, because today there is more than enough information out there on every actor and who represents them to get in touch correctly. People should ideally not fall prey to it, but human beings are also innocent. Everyone is allowed to make their own share of mistakes. My responsibility as an actor is that I should just do my job properly, so that it doesn't get worse,” he added.

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Deepfake Fears

Karan also expressed concern about how artificial intelligence could make such scams even more convincing in the future. “Anything is possible, and maybe if they start doing that, falsely impersonating me, it's a big credibility issue. But that's exactly what I am trying to prevent from my end. My primary concern right now is that no one should get scammed,” he said.

While cybercrime authorities have already acted on the initial complaint, Karan Tacker continues to urge fans to verify any communication claiming to represent him and avoid making payments through unofficial channels.