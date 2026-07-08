Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Director claimed Prajwal ignored dubbing, Rs 25 lakh unpaid.

Prajwal denied avoidance, citing disrespect, payment; Raj urged focus.

Film's release approaches amidst ongoing actor-filmmaker dispute.

The launch of Karavali's trailer in Bengaluru on July 7, meant to build excitement ahead of the film's release, instead spiralled into one of the biggest controversies in Kannada cinema this year. Director Gurudatha Ganiga, Prajwal Devaraj and actor Raj B Shetty have since shared their respective versions, offering sharply different accounts just weeks before the film's scheduled release on July 24.

Dubbing Dispute And Payment Claims

The controversy erupted after a section of Prajwal Devaraj's fans objected to the trailer, alleging that the actor's voice had been replaced. His absence from the launch event further intensified the backlash, forcing the makers to publicly respond. Writer-director and producer Gurudatha Ganiga said Prajwal had confirmed his attendance until the previous night and that arrangements had even been made for his fans at the venue. Ganiga also claimed the production team had spent nearly two months trying to reach the actor to complete the remaining dubbing work but received no response. According to him, repeated calls and messages allegedly went unanswered, while Prajwal's manager informed them the actor was occupied with other commitments.

The filmmaker further stated that a dubbing studio had already been booked after the trailer launch, and attempts had also been made through distributor Suprith and mutual contacts to resolve the issue. Addressing reports of unpaid remuneration, Ganiga said Prajwal had signed the film for Rs 1.25 crore and had already received Rs 1 crore. The remaining Rs 25 lakh, he maintained, would be cleared and was never intended to be withheld. Ganiga also revealed that after watching an early version of Karavali, Prajwal had allegedly described it as "a landmark film in my career."

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Prajwal Devaraj Responds

Speaking to a regional television channel after the controversy, Prajwal Devaraj rejected the suggestion that he had avoided dubbing for the trailer. "I could have just dubbed for the trailer, but they didn't want me," he said. The actor maintained that the dispute was not only about remuneration but also about respect after spending more than two-and-a-half years on the project. He said he had turned down other films during the shoot and even shaved his head for the role.

Prajwal added that he had asked his manager to check whether the makers needed him for dubbing before the trailer launch. "We could have sorted out the financial issues later. Nobody called me. They didn't even send the trailer to me. I received it only at midnight on July 7, and obviously, I was hurt that my voice wasn't there," he said.

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He also insisted that the payment issue remained unresolved."Remuneration is the problem. Last year alone, I left Rs 1.5 crore in the market because I wanted to support producers. Today, I'm in financial trouble," he said, adding that the producers had allegedly informed him they would not pay the remaining amount. When asked about the exact outstanding figure, Prajwal said he would first verify the amount with his chartered accountant because GST calculations were involved.

Raj B Shetty Clears The Air

Speculation also surrounded Raj B Shetty after his extended cameo received significant attention in the trailer. However, Gurudatha Ganiga dismissed suggestions that Raj's presence had created friction, saying Prajwal had been informed from the beginning that another leading actor could join the project. He also noted that Prajwal continued to remain the face of the film's promotional campaign.

Responding to the controversy, Raj B Shetty distanced himself from the dispute and urged everyone to prioritise the film over individual egos. "Even if my name doesn't appear on the poster, I have no problem. The film is bigger than me," he said. He also criticised celebrity worship, adding, "I have never asked anyone to put up my cut-outs. If a day comes when people are fighting over my cut-outs, that should be the day I quit the film industry."

Prajwal also dismissed rumours of any disagreement with Raj, praising his co-star and confirming that Raj portrays his father in the film's flashback portions. "Raj is a wonderful actor. I've worked with multiple heroes before in Chowka. Your work should speak for itself. I'm genuinely happy he's part of the film," he said. Despite the ongoing dispute, Prajwal reiterated that he remained committed to supporting the film. "It's my film too. I'll promote it in every way I personally can. I hate all this noise. I'm a quiet person. This film is important not just to me, but to everyone who has worked on it," he added.

With Karavali set to release on July 24, attention remains firmly on whether the differences between Prajwal Devaraj and the makers can be resolved. Until then, the off-screen controversy continues to attract almost as much attention as the film itself.