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English NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Tumbbad 2’ Promises A Storm Of Horror And Rain; Sohum Shah’s New Post Leaves Fans Eagerly Waiting

‘Tumbbad 2’ Promises A Storm Of Horror And Rain; Sohum Shah’s New Post Leaves Fans Eagerly Waiting

'Tumbbad 2' is back in the spotlight as Sohum Shah’s latest post excites fans. After the success of the original film, expectations are soaring for the much-awaited horror-fantasy sequel.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tumbbad 2, expanding the world, releases December 3, 2027.

Sohum Shah’s much-awaited horror-fantasy film Tumbbad 2 has once again become the talk of the town. While fans have already been eagerly waiting for the sequel, a new post shared by the makers has only increased the excitement and curiosity around the film. The original Tumbbad impressed audiences with its unique storytelling, haunting atmosphere and stunning visuals. After receiving renewed appreciation following its re-release, expectations for the second instalment have reached new heights.

Sohum Shah’s Post Sparks Curiosity Among Fans

Recently, Sohum Shah shared a picture featuring the film’s script placed amid rainfall, hinting that something bigger and darker is on the way. The caption read, “You remember the rain... this time you will feel its destruction.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

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The post immediately grabbed attention, with fans flooding the comment section with their reactions. Rumours about Alia Bhatt potentially joining the cast have also added to the excitement, although the makers have not officially confirmed her involvement.

One fan asked, "The much-awaited movie Tummbad 2." Another added, "Waiting for Hastar."  "Damn excited," read a third comment. 

Bigger World Awaits In ‘Tumbbad 2’

When Tumbbad was first released in 2018, it did not receive the attention it deserved at the box office. However, its re-release in 2024 changed its fortunes, with the film earning widespread appreciation and achieving several milestones.

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Known for its atmospheric storytelling, eerie visuals and detailed world-building, Tumbbad stood out for its portrayal of rain-soaked landscapes, muddy paths and terrifying sequences. The makers reportedly spent years filming across different monsoons to create an authentic and immersive experience.

Now, expectations are sky-high for the sequel. Tumbbad 2 is scheduled to release on December 3, 2027 and is being produced under the banner of Sohum Shah Films. The film will be directed by Aadesh Prasad, while Dr Jayantilal Gada’s Pen Studios will bring the project to audiences on a larger scale.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the original Tumbbad gain renewed appreciation?

When Tumbbad was re-released in 2024, it received widespread appreciation and achieved several milestones. This renewed attention significantly increased expectations for the sequel.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sohum Shah Tumbbad 2 Horror-fantasy
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