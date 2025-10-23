Karan Johar Shares Heartwarming Throwback Pics On Malaika Arora's 52nd Birthday

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKaran Johar Shares Heartwarming Throwback Pics On Malaika Arora's 52nd Birthday

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 08:49 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to shower love on Malaika Arora on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post, he called her “the girl with a large heart, sublime soul and a yaaron ka yaar,” reminiscing about the memories they’ve shared. Karan also wished Malaika a “blessed decade” ahead. Taking to Instagram, the veteran director shared their series of photos and wrote, “I love you so much @malaikaaroraofficial … happy birthday to the girl with a large heart, sublime soul and a yaaron ka yaar!!!! So many memories Malla…. And so many to yet be created have a blessed decade !!!!.”

Karan Johar shares a close bond with Malaika Arora, who is a regular at his house parties and other gatherings. The two are also frequently spotted together at public events, highlighting their warm friendship.

Malaika Arora turned 52 on October 23 and she received heartfelt wishes from her close ones on social media. Actor and her former boyfriend Arjun Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for the diva. The Singham Again actor shared a photo of Malaika soaking in the sun in Paris with the iconic Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. For the caption, Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday @malaikaaroraofficial Keeping soaring, keep smiling & always keep seeking…(sic).”

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were together for nearly six years before parting ways, yet they have managed to stay on good terms. The split was confirmed last year during the promotions of Arjun’s film “Singham Again.” When fans brought up Malaika’s name during an interaction, the ‘Gunday’ actor jokingly replied, “Nahi nahi, abhi single hun,” making light of the situation while confirming their breakup.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 08:49 PM (IST)
Karan Johar Malaika Arora
